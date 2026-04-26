Sources confirm Lewandowski’s Barcelona situation as Osimhen rumours continue
Robert Lewandowski has yet to resolve his future at FC Barcelona, with growing uncertainty fuelling speculation that the Catalans could move for Victor Osimhen this summer.
Fresh reports suggest no final decision has been made on the veteran striker’s future at Camp Nou.
Lewandowski yet to agree Barcelona future
According to Polish journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk, Lewandowski has not held formal talks with Barcelona’s key decision-makers, including Joan Laporta, Deco and Hansi Flick, over what comes next.
While there are indications Barcelona would like to extend his stay, no clear role has reportedly been outlined for the Polish striker next season.
The report claims Lewandowski’s priority is not salary, despite speculation he may need to accept a major wage cut. Instead, the 37-year-old wants clarity over his importance in the squad and how much he would feature.
Barcelona are said to be struggling to provide those guarantees because they remain uncertain over whether they will sign another striker.
Saudi Arabia and MLS side Chicago Fire FC are both viewed as realistic alternatives should he leave.
Osimhen emerges as major replacement option
Lewandowski’s unresolved situation has intensified transfer links between Barcelona and Osimhen.
Reports suggest the Blaugrana have identified the Galatasaray striker as one of their preferred options if Lewandowski departs, alongside Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez.
Osimhen has long been admired by Barcelona’s recruitment team and is viewed as a more attainable alternative should a move for Álvarez prove financially difficult.
With Lewandowski’s final decision expected by the end of the season, Barcelona’s summer plans may hinge on whether the Polish veteran stays—or opens the door for a blockbuster move for the Nigerian star.