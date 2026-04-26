Jesus hoping to unite Salah and Mane at Al Nassr

Former Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Mane are some of the Greatest African Footballers | Imago

Former Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Mane are some of the Greatest African Footballers | Imago

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane could be set for one more reunion as Al Ittihad come calling for the Egyptian King

The Saudi transfer market could be set for another blockbuster twist as Jorge Jesus reportedly pushes to bring Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move would potentially see the Liverpool icon join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo, and former Liverpool partner Sadio Mane in one of football’s most star-studded attacking partnerships.

Jorge Jesus approves ambitious Salah pursuit

According to reports from Saudi outlet Okaz, Al Nassr FC are prepared to enter the race for Salah after receiving the backing of head coach Jorge Jesus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Portuguese manager has reportedly approved the club’s pursuit of the Egyptian superstar, who is expected to leave Liverpool FC when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Should the deal go through, Salah would line up alongside Ronaldo in what could become one of the most high-profile forward pairings in world football.

However, the transfer may depend on Jesus himself remaining at the club, with the coach still needing to agree a new contract.

Al Ittihad still in the frame for Egyptian superstar

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Saudi giants famously submitted a £150 million bid for the winger in 2023, only for Salah to reject the move and stay at Liverpool.

Now, with the 33-year-old set to become available on a free transfer, the opportunity to land him has become even more attractive.

Salah is currently sidelined through injury and will miss the rest of Liverpool’s season, but there is confidence he will recover in time for the 2026 World Cup.