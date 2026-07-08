2026 FIFA World Cup Day 26 recap: Controversy reigns as Lionel Messi helps Argentina set up Switzerland clash

Messi was again at it as Argentina booked a quarter-final date with Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It was another day of drama and controversy on Day 26 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the last two quarter-final spots were booked.

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The day’s action kicked off with Argentina’s clash against Egypt in Atlanta before Switzerland faced Colombia in Vancouver.

There was no shortage of drama in the two games, and here is a recap of all the action.

Messi sparks Argentina's comeback in controversial win over Egypt

With ten minutes to go in Atlanta, Argentina were staring at an exit in their clash against Egypt until Lionel Messi took control of the game to keep his side’s World Cup defence alive.

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However, despite Messi’s brilliance, the match was not without controversy, as Egypt were on the receiving end of some controversial calls.

The Pharaohs, who were the massive underdogs coming into the game, refused to be intimidated by the defending champions as they took the lead in the 15th minute through Yasser Ibrahim.

Argentina, however, had the opportunity to restore parity from the spot in the 21st minute, but Messi could not convert – the second time he would miss a penalty in this tournament.

Although Lionel Scaloni’s men came close a couple of times after the penalty miss, Egypt went into the break with the lead.

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The second half followed a similar pattern, but it was full of drama. Egypt initially thought they had doubled their advantage after Mostafa Ziko finished off a brilliant run from Haissem Hassan.

However, the goal was controversially ruled out for a foul that had happened on the other end of the pitch.

It was a controversial call, but Egypt did not allow that to break their spirit as they finally doubled their advantage minutes later through Ziko, who finished off another brilliant move from Hassan.

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Ziko’s goal put Egypt in control until the 79th minute, when Cristian Romero headed in a beautiful cross from Messi, putting Argentina back in it.

Minutes later, Messi turned from provider to scorer as he fired in a half-volley to draw Argentina level and make amends for his penalty miss.

Messi’s equaliser set up a chaotic finish as both teams went for the winner, with the champions nicking it at the death through Enzo Fernández's header.

However, it was not without controversy, as Egypt had two huge calls for a penalty that were waived off by the referee.

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Switzerland edge out Colombia on penalties

Argentina’s reward for beating Egypt is a quarter-final clash against Switzerland. The Swiss beat Colombia in a boring game in Vancouver.