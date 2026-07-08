'I hope Super Eagles watched this guy?' — One Egypt star Nigerians can't stop talking about

Nigerians hail this Egypt emerging forward's masterclass against Argentina and use it as a stick to beat their own wingers with

Egypt may have suffered World Cup heartbreak against Argentina, but one man walked away from the round of 16 defeat with his reputation transformed, and it is Nigerians, not Egyptians, leading the applause.

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Right winger Haissem Hassan lit up the right flank for the Pharaohs before he was withdrawn in the 73rd minute, and his display has since gone viral across Nigerian social media, with fans openly wondering why their own Super Eagles wingers can't produce the same.

A STAR IS BORN

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The 24-year-old Real Oviedo man was at the centre of everything good about Egypt's night. Operating on the right of a 4-4-2, Hassan terrorised Argentina all evening and it was his delivery that teed up the decisive assist for Mostafa Ziko's second goal, handing Egypt what looked, for a glorious spell, like a comfortable and memorable lead.

That goal arrived in dramatic circumstances too, coming moments after Ziko had already had one effort controversially ruled out, in what was widely regarded as the most contentious moment of the match.

Right winger Haissem Hassan

Hassan wasn't flawless. He did concede a penalty during the game, though he was let off the hook by a brilliant display from his own goalkeeper.

But going forward, he was a constant menace, creating one big chance, completing four of his six attempted dribbles, and winning seven ground duels before making his exit.

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Egypt gave us all a FALSE hope, or was it the officiating that cost them?



Share your thoughts 💭 #PulseSportsWatchAlong pic.twitter.com/8bim1DpfPr — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 8, 2026

THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE

Data analysts Squawka were among those to single him out for special praise, hailing a "serious" individual performance.

'Haissem Hassan deserves some serious credit after that performance,' Squawka wrote. 'Only Lionel Messi (5) completed more dribbles than him in the match (4).

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'His game by numbers vs. Argentina: 73 minutes played, 11/13 successful passes, 7 duels won, 4/6 successful take-ons, 2 fouls won, 1 chance created, 1 assist. One to watch.'

Haissem Hassan deserves some serious credit after that performance. ⚡️



Only Lionel Messi (5) completed more dribbles than him in the match (4).



His game by numbers vs. Argentina:



73 minutes played

11/13 successful passes

7 duels won

4/6 successful take-ons

2 fouls won

1 chance… pic.twitter.com/L2X9mLHTda — Squawka (@Squawka) July 7, 2026

NIGERIA TAKES NOTICE

It didn't take long for Nigerian football fans to sit up and take notice and plenty were quick to hold up Hassan's performance as a mirror to their own Super Eagles wide men.

'I won't call names but I hope some Super Eagles wingers watched this guy today,' wrote one fan. 'There's a lot to learn from him and I hope they did.'

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I won't call names but I hope some Super Eagles wingers watched this guy today



There's a lot to learn from him and I hope they did 🙄 pic.twitter.com/eEaDTXrF0E — Pamela Taiye Ilekhuoba (@pamelamodella) July 7, 2026

Another was simply stunned by the discovery: 'Who the hell is this guy?'

One lengthy tribute read: 'Haissem Hassan just delivered one of the best individual performances of this tournament and I'm barely seeing him mentioned. He was at the heart of everything offensively and defensively down the right for Egypt and I dare say they would have won had he not gotten injured. What a player!'

Samuel Chukwueze || Imago

Haissem Hassan just delivered one of the best individual performances of this tournament and I’m barely seeing him mentioned.

He was at the heart of everything offensively and defensively down the right for Egypt and I dare say they would have won had he not gotten injured.

What… pic.twitter.com/eO5FeCI0ms — Tunde Young (@realtundeyoung) July 7, 2026

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Not everyone was ready to pile the blame on Nigeria's own wingers, however. One supporter pushed back: 'We have better wingers to be honest but they don't give it all for the colours. Leave the govt, what about we the supporters of the eagles. We love this country no matter what. So do it for us as well as you do it for your club sides.'

But the mood among most was clear frustration, with names being dropped directly.

'Our situation don pass "I will not call names" level ooo,' one fan wrote. 'Those guys need to see, especially Chukwueze and Moses Simon.'