‘These are just rumours’ — Man City boss Maresca remains defiant over Rodri to Real Madrid rumours

Manchester City remain confident of keeping Rodri away from LaLiga giants Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has dismissed growing speculation linking Ballon d'Or winner Rodri with a sensational move to Real Madrid, insisting the Spanish midfielder remains a crucial part of the Premier League champions' plans despite increasing transfer rumours.

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Rodri has emerged as one of Real Madrid's priority targets following his inspirational performances in captaining Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title, but Maresca insists there is nothing concrete to discuss at this stage.

Maresca dismisses Real Madrid speculation

Speaking during a press conference, the Italian coach brushed aside reports suggesting Rodri is edging closer to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

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"For now, these are just rumours," Maresca said. The Manchester City boss also revealed that Rodri is currently recovering after undergoing back surgery shortly after the World Cup.

"Rodri had surgery last Monday, and everything went well. He is now taking a few days of rest and will rejoin the group once his vacation is over."

When asked whether sporting director Hugo Viana had begun discussions over a new contract for the Spain international, Maresca suggested the timing was not appropriate.

"As I've already said, his main goal at the end of the season was the World Cup. Today, he's simply enjoying a bit of rest, and we haven't had any specific discussions about him."

Rodri remains central to City's future

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Despite persistent reports linking Rodri with Real Madrid, Maresca stressed that the midfielder remains indispensable to Manchester City's ambitions.

"He is extremely important. I said it during my first press conference: every coach in the world would want to have Rodri in their team because he's a top-level player."

"He is essential for me, for the club and for everyone. But for now, he needs to rest, especially with the intense pace of matches every three days ahead of us."

The comments come amid reports that Real Madrid have already reached a verbal agreement with Rodri over a contract until 2030.