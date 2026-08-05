Lionel Messi's wife stuns in bikini during luxury yacht getaway after World Cup heartbreak

Antonela Roccuzzo swapped World Cup disappointment for sunshine and the sea, sharing a glimpse of her glamorous summer escape after cheering Messi throughout the tournament.

After weeks spent supporting Lionel Messi and Argentina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Antonela Roccuzzo is officially in holiday mode.

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The 38-year-old wife of the Inter Miami and Argentina captain delighted her 42 million-plus Instagram followers with a carousel of sun-soaked vacation snaps, showing herself unwinding aboard a luxury yacht in what appeared to be a tropical getaway.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram (@antonelaroccuzzo)

The post, captioned only with emojis, offered a rare glimpse into the family’s off-season retreat following Argentina’s World Cup campaign.

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Antonela enjoys well-earned break after World Cup

Antonela showed off her stunning figure and perfectly-toned abs| Instagram (@antonelaroccuzzo)

Among the standout photos, Roccuzzo posed in a red bikini while relaxing on a floating pool lounger, shielding her eyes behind oversized black sunglasses as she soaked up the sunshine.

Another image showed her kneeling on the bow of the yacht in a light blue bikini, gazing across the water as dramatic clouds rolled across the horizon. In the same outfit, she posed for a photo with her youngest son Ciro, 8.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and her son Ciro | Instagram (@antonelaroccuzzo)

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She also shared a close-up of a traditional mate alongside fresh pastries, a nod to the Argentine drink that has become a familiar feature of both her and Messi’s social media posts.

The carousel was rounded off with peaceful shots of the ocean, books and quiet moments, reflecting a slower pace after the intensity of the World Cup.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with praise, with many describing the mother of three as a “queen” while others filled the post with heart-eye emojis and fire reactions.

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A family summer after another unforgettable season

Antonela showed off her luxury watch in a cute selfie with her kids at the Atlanta Stadium

The holiday comes after another demanding campaign for both Messi and Roccuzzo.

Throughout the World Cup, Antonela was a constant presence in the stands, travelling across host cities to support Argentina alongside the couple’s three sons.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo at the 2026 World Cup| Getty

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Messi's 2026 World Cup ended with a defeat against Spain in the final | IMAGO

Although Argentina ultimately fell short of defending their world title, Messi once again added to his remarkable international legacy before turning his attention back to club football.