Batistuta explains one reason Messi will NEVER surpass Maradona

Former Argentina national team top scorer Gabriel Batistuta explained why he believes Maradona remains superior to Lionel Messi.

Legendary Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta has explained why he will always rank Diego Maradona ahead of Lionel Messi.

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​The 57-year-old legendary goalscorer offered a personal perspective on the comparison, insisting that Maradona's unparalleled aura and charisma elevate him above his modern counterpart.

​Gabriel Batistuta’s verdict

​Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the former Fiorentina star detailed exactly what separated the two Argentine icons beyond mere statistics.

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​Despite acknowledging Messi's vastly superior goalscoring numbers, Batistuta argued that Maradona's unique ability to captivate and dominate an entire stadium gave him the edge.

​"I think they are different. Because Messi scored 1,000 goals, and Maradona scored 200, maybe. Messi is a quiet boy. Maradona wasn't."

​"For me, Maradona was the top because he could play, he could manage the referee, the opponent - he was able to do unbelievable things."

​"Messi can do that too, but I think he has another charisma."

​When Ferdinand reminded him of a previous quote where he claimed Messi lacked Maradona's personality, the retired striker stood firmly by his assessment.

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​"That, I say that, yeah. So I'm the same. I don't lie. I say what I think."

​Lionel Messi finally receiving adoration from Argentines

​Messi has endured constant comparisons to his legendary predecessor throughout his career, often facing criticism in his homeland for initially failing to replicate Maradona's international success.

​That hostile narrative finally shifted when the Inter Miami forward delivered international glory, transforming his status in Argentina from a polarising figure into a universally beloved national hero.

​Batistuta is intimately familiar with the immense pressure of international football, having established his own legendary status with the Albiceleste.

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​During his esteemed international career between 1991 and 2002, Batistuta notably secured consecutive Copa América titles in 1991 and 1993 while accumulating 54 goals for his country.

​Maradona cemented his divine status in Argentina by notably securing the 1986 FIFA World Cup during his international tenure between 1977 and 1994.