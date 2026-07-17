Kim Kardashian calls Lewis Hamilton one of her “favourite people” as F1 star shares first family photos with her children
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have seemingly taken their relationship to a new level after sharing intimate glimpses of a family holiday together, effectively shutting down recent speculation that the pair had split.
The couple spent the July 4 holiday week at Kardashian’s custom-built summer retreat in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where the seven-time Formula One world champion appeared to become fully immersed in Kardashian’s family life.
Their coordinated social media posts have since become the strongest public confirmation yet that their romance continues to flourish.
“My favourite people”
The first major signal came from Kardashian herself.
On July 13, the reality star shared a lakeside selfie featuring Hamilton alongside her daughter, Chicago, before describing the pair as her “favourite people.”
While Kardashian has previously kept much of the relationship relatively private, the caption immediately caught fans’ attention, with many interpreting it as one of her clearest public acknowledgements of Hamilton’s place in her personal life.
The post quickly generated widespread discussion across social media, particularly as it arrived amid growing online speculation that the couple had quietly gone their separate ways.
Hamilton then delivered an even more significant moment.
The collection included candid moments of the pair laughing together, falling into the lake during the holiday, and, perhaps most notably, a sunset family photograph featuring Kardashian’s children, Psalm and Chicago.
For many fans, it represented the biggest public milestone of their relationship so far, with Hamilton appearing increasingly comfortable sharing Kardashian and her family with his own followers.
The timing of both posts also appeared to silence weeks of online speculation.
Rumours of a breakup had spread after social media users incorrectly claimed the pair had unfollowed each other online.
Those claims were later debunked after it emerged that Kardashian and Hamilton had never followed one another on Instagram in the first place.
Standing by Kim during family heartbreak
Hamilton’s post carried an additional emotional layer.
Just hours earlier, Kris Jenner had announced the death of Kardashian’s 91-year-old grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.
Acknowledging the difficult moment, Hamilton captioned the holiday photos with a simple but heartfelt message: “Hold your people close.”
Kardashian responded in the comments with a heart emoji, a gesture many fans interpreted as appreciation for Hamilton’s public support during a deeply personal period.