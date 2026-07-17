Kim Kardashian calls Lewis Hamilton one of her “favourite people” as F1 star shares first family photos with her children

The couple appear to have put recent breakup rumours firmly behind them after spending a family holiday together.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have seemingly taken their relationship to a new level after sharing intimate glimpses of a family holiday together, effectively shutting down recent speculation that the pair had split.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple spent the July 4 holiday week at Kardashian’s custom-built summer retreat in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where the seven-time Formula One world champion appeared to become fully immersed in Kardashian’s family life.

F1's new power couple Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian | Credit: X

Their coordinated social media posts have since become the strongest public confirmation yet that their romance continues to flourish.

“My favourite people”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first major signal came from Kardashian herself.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On July 13, the reality star shared a lakeside selfie featuring Hamilton alongside her daughter, Chicago, before describing the pair as her “favourite people.”

While Kardashian has previously kept much of the relationship relatively private, the caption immediately caught fans’ attention, with many interpreting it as one of her clearest public acknowledgements of Hamilton’s place in her personal life.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post quickly generated widespread discussion across social media, particularly as it arrived amid growing online speculation that the couple had quietly gone their separate ways.

Hamilton then delivered an even more significant moment.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The collection included candid moments of the pair laughing together, falling into the lake during the holiday, and, perhaps most notably, a sunset family photograph featuring Kardashian’s children, Psalm and Chicago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For many fans, it represented the biggest public milestone of their relationship so far, with Hamilton appearing increasingly comfortable sharing Kardashian and her family with his own followers.

Lewis Hamilton dominant in Barcelona-Catalunya GP to claim historic 106th win | IMAGO

The timing of both posts also appeared to silence weeks of online speculation.

Kim Kardashian jetted down to Monaco to support Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

Rumours of a breakup had spread after social media users incorrectly claimed the pair had unfollowed each other online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those claims were later debunked after it emerged that Kardashian and Hamilton had never followed one another on Instagram in the first place.

Standing by Kim during family heartbreak

Hamilton’s post carried an additional emotional layer.

Kim Kardashian and her 91-year-old grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon | Instagram

Just hours earlier, Kris Jenner had announced the death of Kardashian’s 91-year-old grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acknowledging the difficult moment, Hamilton captioned the holiday photos with a simple but heartfelt message: “Hold your people close.”

Instagram/Lewis Hamilton