2026 World Cup: Magical Messi leads the way while Spain dominate Best XI for semifinals

Argentina and Spain dominated the Best XI of the semifinals after booking their place in the final

The stage is officially set for a blockbusting final at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but only after a semifinal round that will live long in football history.

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In two games of pure drama, Spain comfortably dismantled favourites France 2–0, while defending champions Argentina produced a sensational late comeback to stun bitter rivals England 2–1.

While Spain’s collective brilliance took centre stage, it was the timeless wizardry of Lionel Messi that captured the world's imagination. Here is the official 2026 World Cup Semifinal Best XI.

The Lineup

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Goalkeeper

Unai Simón (Spain)

Simón was the bedrock of a near-flawless Spanish defensive display against France. Racking up 55 touches, 3 crucial saves, and 10 recoveries, Simón was the ultimate modern sweeper-keeper.

His frantic, acrobatic recovery to deny Kylian Mbappé in the second half preserved Spain's historic sixth clean sheet of the tournament.

Defenders

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Right-Back: Pedro Porro (Spain)

Tottenham’s Spanish defender Porro put in a performance of spectacular defensive and offensive quality.

In addition to registering 6 crucial defensive contributions, the flying right-back made a trademark menacing run in the 58th minute to blast home Spain's all-important second goal, sealing the 2–0 win over France.

Centre-Back: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

The teenage sensation continues to play with the maturity of a seasoned veteran, winning 3 out of 4 duels on the night.

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Cubarsí notched 7 defensive actions against France, highlighted by a breathtaking, perfectly timed last-man tackle that completely shut down a dangerous French counter-attack.

Centre-Back: Cristian Romero (Argentina)

Cristian "Cuti" Romero was an absolute defensive juggernaut in Atlanta. Facing a direct and physical English frontline, Romero recorded a mammoth 17 defensive contributions, the most of any player on the pitch.

His performance included 10 clearances, with 7 headed clearances crucially warding off England's aerial bombardment.

Left-Back: Marc Cucurella (Spain)

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Cucurella was everywhere down the left side for Spain against France, racking up 63 touches and 7 defensive contributions.

His night was highlighted by an immense last-man tackle on Mbappé to stop a certain goal, paired with 4 recoveries and 5 progressive passes into the final third.

Midfielders

Central Midfield: Rodri (Spain)

The midfield metronome orchestrated the entire game against France to ensure Spain maintained total control.

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Rodri was practically impassable, registering 4 tackles, 2 clearances, and 2 recoveries. He dominated the physical battles, winning 7 of 12 ground duels and finishing with a flawless 100% success rate in aerial duels (4/4).

Central Midfield: Enzo Fernández (Argentina)

Fernández drove Argentina back into the match with an elite individual display. He led the pitch with 104 touches and 4 shots, completing an incredible 82 of 84 passes (including 12 into the final third).

He capped off his night with a goal of the tournament contender, curating a breathtaking strike from outside the box in the 85th minute to score Argentina's equaliser.

Attacking Midfield: Dani Olmo (Spain)

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Dani Olmo was the chief creative spark in the Spanish engine room. He set up Porro's decisive goal with a piece of individual genius, cushioning a brilliant touch directly into the fullback's path.

Olmo finished the game with 2 chances created (including 1 big chance), 4 recoveries, and won 2 fouls to ease pressure on Spain late on.

Forwards

Left Forward: Anthony Gordon (England)

Gordon was the bright spark in a tragic night for the Three Lions. He scored England's opening goal in the 55th minute, timing his run to perfection to slide home a deserved lead.

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England lost their primary transitional outlet when Gordon was substituted off in the 72nd minute, a tactical decision that ultimately sparked their late collapse.

Centre-Forward: Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)

You don't need ninety minutes to become a hero. Coming off the bench in the 80th minute, "El Toro" had just two touches of the ball, but one of them was the most important of Argentina's tournament.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Martínez rose highest to score a spectacular, match-winning header to seal a dramatic 2–1 victory.

Right Forward: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

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A true masterclass from the 39-year-old captain. Facing a 1–0 deficit against England, Messi took the game by the scruff of the neck.