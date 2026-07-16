'Your husband is extraordinary' - Shakira eulogizes Lionel Messi and credits his wife Antonela Roccuzzo after World Cup heroics

The Colombian superstar and ex-girlfriend of Gerard Pique penned a beautiful message to Messi before paying an emotional tribute to his wife, Antonela.

Shakira has paid a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi following Argentina’s dramatic march into a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final, reserving special praise not only for the football icon but also for his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram Stories nearly 24 hours after Argentina’s stunning comeback victory over England in the semi-final, the 'Dai Dai' singer described Messi’s latest achievements as “beyond extraordinary” before highlighting the discipline and resilience that have defined his career.

Colombian pop icon Shakira | Instagram

But it was her message about Antonela that quickly captured fans’ attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A Woman Like Antonela Gives Him Strength”

Messi claims Argentina's loss would have caused backlash || imago

Sharing a photo of Messi celebrating after the semifinal, Shakira wrote:

“What @leomessi is doing is beyond extraordinary! It shows the values of a man who is deeply committed and disciplined, challenging time and all odds. Proving that a person is not defined by age or by what others say.”

Instagram Stories/Shakira

Advertisement

Advertisement

She then turned her attention to Messi’s wife with whom she defined an era of iconic WAGs during Barcelona's golden years.

“And I know that having a woman like @antonelaroccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!”

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo | Getty

The touching message immediately spread across social media, with supporters praising Shakira for recognising Antonela’s role behind one of football’s greatest careers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post carried extra significance given the long-standing friendship between Shakira and the Messi family.

Antonela Rocuzzo & Shakira | Instagram

Over the years, Antonela has publicly supported Shakira on several occasions, while the Colombian singer has frequently spoken about her admiration for Messi’s achievements on and off the pitch.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique with his ex-girlfriend Shakira

Shakira's ex-partner Gerard Pique and Messi also enjoyed years of success together at Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Barcelona teammates Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi