Advertisement

World Cup 2026: 3 records Messi set in Argentina’s win over England

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:28 - 15 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Messi was instrumental in Argentina's win over England - Photo: IMAGO
Lionel Messi proved against England that he is the GOAT of football
Advertisement

Lionel Messi produced another masterclass of legendary proportions to rescue Argentina and guide the defending champions into a second consecutive World Cup final.

Advertisement

Down 1-0 to an early Anthony Gordon strike, the 38-year-old maestro turned the game on its head in the dying minutes, setting up late goals for Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez to secure a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over England.

In doing so, Messi did not just save his country; he rewrote the history books yet again with three staggering tournament records.

The Most Assists in World Cup History

Advertisement

With his double assist in the final minutes against the Three Lions, Messi took his career tally to 12 FIFA World Cup assists. Incredibly, 10 of those 12 assists have come in high-pressure knockout stage matches.

No other player in recorded World Cup history (dating back to 1966) has managed more than eight total assists at the tournament finals, cementing Messi's status as the ultimate tournament playmaker.

The Oldest Outfield Player in a Semifinal

By taking to the pitch in Atlanta, Messi became the oldest outfield player to ever contest a FIFA World Cup semifinal match at the age of 39 years and 21 days.

Advertisement

Despite his advanced age, the Argentine captain played the entire match with the intensity and influence of a player in his absolute prime, proving that his competitive longevity is completely unmatched.

An Unprecedented Knockout-Stage Double

Messi's statistical dominance against the English defence was simply mind-blowing. Along with his two match-winning assists, the forward completed nine successful dribbles over the course of the game.

Advertisement

In doing so, he became the first player on record since 1966 to register both nine completed dribbles and two assists in a single World Cup knockout stage match, delivering a complete offensive masterclass when his nation needed it most.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Nigeria international Mikel Obi was right about Lionel Messi
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Nigeria international Mikel Obi was right about Lionel Messi
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 33 recap: Messi will always be the GOAT as Yamal clash is set after Argentina’s win over England
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 33 recap: Messi will always be the GOAT as Yamal clash is set after Argentina’s win over England
Tuchel frustrated after England loss || imago
Football
16.07.2026
England FA make decision over sacking Thomas Tuchel after defeat to Argentina
Jude Bellingham opens up on clash with Messi in painful semifinal defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.07.2026
Jude Bellingham opens up on clash with Messi in painful semifinal defeat
I know many of them from Barca — Messi ready for Spain showdown
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.07.2026
I know many of them from Barca — Messi ready for Spain showdown
2026 FIFA World Cup: Cowardly Lions, It Will Never Come Home
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Cowardly Lions, It Will Never Come Home