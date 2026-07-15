World Cup 2026: 3 records Messi set in Argentina’s win over England

Lionel Messi proved against England that he is the GOAT of football

Lionel Messi produced another masterclass of legendary proportions to rescue Argentina and guide the defending champions into a second consecutive World Cup final.

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Down 1-0 to an early Anthony Gordon strike, the 38-year-old maestro turned the game on its head in the dying minutes, setting up late goals for Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez to secure a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over England.

In doing so, Messi did not just save his country; he rewrote the history books yet again with three staggering tournament records.

The Most Assists in World Cup History

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With his double assist in the final minutes against the Three Lions, Messi took his career tally to 12 FIFA World Cup assists. Incredibly, 10 of those 12 assists have come in high-pressure knockout stage matches.

10 - Including two today, Lionel Messi now has 12 assists in FIFA World Cup matches, 10 of which have come in knockout rounds. No other player on record (from 1966) has more than eight in total at the finals.



Difference. pic.twitter.com/QLgizF2pfN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

No other player in recorded World Cup history (dating back to 1966) has managed more than eight total assists at the tournament finals, cementing Messi's status as the ultimate tournament playmaker.

The Oldest Outfield Player in a Semifinal

By taking to the pitch in Atlanta, Messi became the oldest outfield player to ever contest a FIFA World Cup semifinal match at the age of 39 years and 21 days.

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39y 21d- Lionel Messi se convirtió en el jugador de campo más veterano en disputar una semifinal de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA (39 años y 21 días). Hito. pic.twitter.com/hMUjkeoUEv — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) July 15, 2026

Despite his advanced age, the Argentine captain played the entire match with the intensity and influence of a player in his absolute prime, proving that his competitive longevity is completely unmatched.

An Unprecedented Knockout-Stage Double

Messi's statistical dominance against the English defence was simply mind-blowing. Along with his two match-winning assists, the forward completed nine successful dribbles over the course of the game.

9 & 2 - Lionel Messi completed nine dribbles and assisted two goals against England - the first player on record (from 1966) to do so in a single FIFA World Cup knockout game.



Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/wwrE1QnQC1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

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