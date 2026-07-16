Barcelona expose truth about viral Messi and Yamal picture

The iconic photograph of Lionel Messi bathing a baby Lamine Yamal has been authenticated

An extraordinary photograph featuring a baby Lamine Yamal in the arms of a young Lionel Messi has taken the internet by storm, leading up to both players facing off in the final of the 2026 World Cup.

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As the young Spanish winger continues to capture the footballing world's attention, FC Barcelona has revealed the remarkable truth behind the image that has quickly become one of the most iconic pieces of modern sports folklore.

The Pure Chance of a Charity Initiative

Far from a planned passing of the torch, the viral meeting was the result of sheer coincidence. The photo was taken back in 2008 as part of an annual charity calendar organised by the FC Barcelona Foundation in partnership with the Spanish daily newspaper Sport.

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Initiated in 2004 during Joan Laporta’s first presidential term, the campaign aimed to raise funds for UNICEF and various children’s welfare programmes worldwide.

Magical photo by the @FundacioFCB 💙❤️



The story behind this photo 👉 https://t.co/Nzm1L6Ou3h



📸 Joan Monfort (Diari Sport) pic.twitter.com/ukT4XgyNph — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2026

The club’s foundation, then managed by Dr Marta Segú, selected several first-team players to participate in the photoshoot alongside local infants. Among those chosen were established senior figures of the era, including Deco, Bojan Krkić, Rafa Márquez, and Xavi Hernández.

By pure luck of the draw, a 20-year-old Lionel Messi, who was already showing signs of his impending greatness, was paired with a baby Yamal, who was only a few months old at the time.

A Prophetic Meeting of Destinies

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No one involved in the 2008 photo shoot could have predicted that the tiny child wrapped in a towel would grow up to follow in the footsteps of the very man holding him.

While Messi went on to achieve a legendary career, Yamal has already started to forge his own historic path.

The young starlet’s meteoric rise has drawn inevitable comparisons to his Argentine predecessor, with analysts pointing out that even Messi had not achieved quite as much on the international stage by the age of sixteen.