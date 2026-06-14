'She changed his life' - Fans hail Kim Kardashian as Lewis Hamilton ends 686-day drought in Ferrari colours

Social media has erupted with 'Kim K effect' claims after the Hamilton stormed to an emotional first Ferrari victory in Barcelona.

Lewis Hamilton produced a commanding drive to claim his first victory for Ferrari in Barcelona on Sunday, ending a 686-day winless streak in emotional scenes at the Circuit de Catalunya.

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Starting from second on the grid behind George Russell, the 41-year-old British superstar executed a flawless strategy featuring a perfectly timed Virtual Safety Car pit stop.

The seven-time champion went on to dominate the race, crossing the line nearly 20 seconds clear of Russell in second, with Lando Norris third.

Lewis Hamilton dominant in Barcelona-Catalunya GP to claim historic 106th win | IMAGO

The win marked Hamilton's 106th race win in his illustrious career, the most for any driver in the history of Formula 1.

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The result moves Hamilton up in the 2026 Drivers’ Championship standings, breathing fresh life into his title challenge in just his second season with the Scuderia.

Internet loses it over Lewis Hamilton's maiden Grand Prix victory for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix | Getty Images

The win, Hamilton’s 106th career Grand Prix victory, sparked wild celebrations in the Ferrari garage and triggered an outpouring of reactions on social media, with thousands of fans flooding social media to credit his blossoming romance with Kim Kardashian for his stunning resurgence.

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Kim Kardashian turned up in style to support Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco GP| IMAGO

One trending phrase across platforms summed it up perfectly: “Kim K changed his life.” Fans on X pointed to Hamilton’s recent strong performances in Monaco and Canada, his calmer demeanour, and renewed confidence since the couple went public earlier this year.

See some reactions from X below:

seems kim k effect is wild on lewis — 𓍯ོ𓂃 (@Raveeng03) June 14, 2026

and thats on kim k effect ! https://t.co/OEfYM76lSp — ? (@isseymiyaken) June 14, 2026

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The Kim K effect 😂😂🔥🔥 https://t.co/PLxT5Z2mtQ — Dziva Save🦈 (@Bibaz23) June 14, 2026

The Kim K effect. He has been on a run since they have been together. https://t.co/N23c9UToGO — Ogini (@liddycomidee) June 14, 2026

Kim’s effect! You just need one good woman in your life!!! https://t.co/Z0c1u3Q1Hq — Hyston (@HystonKayange) June 14, 2026

This Kim K effect is insane 😭😭😭 — Livia 🔴⚪️ (Inactive) (@liviamanke_) June 14, 2026

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Lewis Hamilton starts dating Kim K. Gets his first Ferrari win.



WE ARE SO BACK.



Vintage Lewis Hamilton — Matthew Gattozzi 📷 Ads/Videos/Photos for Brands (@MatthewGattozzi) June 14, 2026

UNREAL KIM



Fresh from his victory in Barcelona, Lewis Hamilton made his way to the media pen with a very familiar name on the other end of a FaceTime call. Kim Kardashian appeared on speaker and asked, "How do you feel?" Lewis' response was short, simple, and said it all:… pic.twitter.com/Ts555rYyNk — Kym Illman (@KymIllman) June 14, 2026

Kim & Lewis: Inside Their High-Profile Romance

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are reportedly dating | Getty

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have known each other for over a decade through mutual celebrity circles, but their romance only sparked in early 2026.

The pair were first linked after a romantic getaway in the Cotswolds in February, followed by sightings in Paris.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend Super Bowl LX together

They attended the Super Bowl together and made several public appearances, including trips to Tokyo and Coachella.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026

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They went Instagram official in early June 2026 when Kim shared a sweet carousel of the couple on a bike ride in New York, simply captioned “lately.”

The reality star made her first Formula 1 paddock appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this month, supporting Hamilton from the Ferrari garage alongside her sister Khloé.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian spotted at the Monaco GP qualifying on Saturday, June 6 | Getty

Dressed stylishly and drawing huge media attention, Kim was spotted wearing team headphones and cheering Lewis on during qualifying.