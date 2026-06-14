Advertisement

'She changed his life' - Fans hail Kim Kardashian as Lewis Hamilton ends 686-day drought in Ferrari colours

David Ben
David Ben 16:50 - 14 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
'She changed his life' - Fans hail Kim Kardashian as Lewis Hamilton ends 686-day drought in Ferrari colours
Social media has erupted with 'Kim K effect' claims after the Hamilton stormed to an emotional first Ferrari victory in Barcelona.
Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton produced a commanding drive to claim his first victory for Ferrari in Barcelona on Sunday, ending a 686-day winless streak in emotional scenes at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Advertisement

Starting from second on the grid behind George Russell, the 41-year-old British superstar executed a flawless strategy featuring a perfectly timed Virtual Safety Car pit stop.

The seven-time champion went on to dominate the race, crossing the line nearly 20 seconds clear of Russell in second, with Lando Norris third.

Lewis Hamilton dominant in Barcelona-Catalunya GP to claim historic 106th win
Lewis Hamilton dominant in Barcelona-Catalunya GP to claim historic 106th win | IMAGO

The win marked Hamilton's 106th race win in his illustrious career, the most for any driver in the history of Formula 1.

Advertisement

The result moves Hamilton up in the 2026 Drivers’ Championship standings, breathing fresh life into his title challenge in just his second season with the Scuderia.

Internet loses it over Lewis Hamilton's maiden Grand Prix victory for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix | Getty Images

The win, Hamilton’s 106th career Grand Prix victory, sparked wild celebrations in the Ferrari garage and triggered an outpouring of reactions on social media, with thousands of fans flooding social media to credit his blossoming romance with Kim Kardashian for his stunning resurgence.

Advertisement
Kim Kardashian turned up in style to support Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco GP| IMAGO

One trending phrase across platforms summed it up perfectly: “Kim K changed his life.” Fans on X pointed to Hamilton’s recent strong performances in Monaco and Canada, his calmer demeanour, and renewed confidence since the couple went public earlier this year.

See some reactions from X below:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kim & Lewis: Inside Their High-Profile Romance

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are reportedly dating
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are reportedly dating | Getty
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have known each other for over a decade through mutual celebrity circles, but their romance only sparked in early 2026.

The pair were first linked after a romantic getaway in the Cotswolds in February, followed by sightings in Paris.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend Super Bowl LX together
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend Super Bowl LX together

They attended the Super Bowl together and made several public appearances, including trips to Tokyo and Coachella.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026
Advertisement

They went Instagram official in early June 2026 when Kim shared a sweet carousel of the couple on a bike ride in New York, simply captioned “lately.”

The reality star made her first Formula 1 paddock appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this month, supporting Hamilton from the Ferrari garage alongside her sister Khloé.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian spotted at the Monaco GP qualifying on Saturday, June 6 | Getty

Dressed stylishly and drawing huge media attention, Kim was spotted wearing team headphones and cheering Lewis on during qualifying.

Her presence at races has been credited by fans, and seemingly Hamilton himself, with boosting his form, with the Barcelona victory marking another strong weekend for the couple.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Other Sports
03.10.2023
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'She changed his life' - Fans hail Kim Kardashian as Lewis Hamilton ends 686-day drought in Ferrari colours
Other Sports
14.06.2026
'She changed his life' - Fans hail Kim Kardashian as Lewis Hamilton ends 686-day drought in Ferrari colours
Arsenal ready to make bid for Morocco star after World Cup performance
Football
14.06.2026
Arsenal ready to make bid for Morocco star after World Cup performance
Lewis Hamilton dominant in Barcelona-Catalunya GP to claim historic 106th win
Other Sports
14.06.2026
Lewis Hamilton dominant in Barcelona-Catalunya GP to claim historic 106th win
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Australia above Morocco, Brazil fall after tense Day 3
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Australia above Morocco, Brazil fall after tense Day 3
FIFA to pay Somali referee Omar Artan full World Cup fee despite US entry denial
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
FIFA to pay Somali referee Omar Artan full World Cup fee despite US entry denial
Special Wristbands: Ronaldo, Portugal squad pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
Special Wristbands: Ronaldo, Portugal squad pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at World Cup