Lewis Hamilton dominant in Barcelona-Catalunya GP to claim historic 106th win

Lewis Hamilton shattered a 686-day main-race drought on Sunday, storming to a monumental 106th career Formula 1 victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. The win marks a historic milestone: Hamilton’s maiden Grand Prix triumph with Scuderia Ferrari.

Starting from P2 at the Barcelona Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton capitalized on Ferrari’s aggressive three-stop strategy. The race pivoted decisively during a late Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period triggered by Fernando Alonso’s retirement, granting Hamilton a free pit stop to leapfrog the field.

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The drama intensified on lap 62 when Mercedes driver and championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a catastrophic engine failure while battling teammate George Russell.

The resulting VSC neutralized the final laps, securing Hamilton's victory ahead of Russell (P2) and McLaren’s Lando Norris (P3).

The result locked in the first all-British F1 podium since the 1968 United States Grand Prix.

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With this historic victory, Hamilton becomes the first driver in over a decade to win Grands Prix for three different iconic constructors: McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

The triumph also rejuvenates his title aspirations, closing the gap to Antonelli in the World Drivers' Championship to 41 points as the grid heads into the summer stretch.

2026 Barcelona GP race results

Below is the provisional results from the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

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