Lewis Hamilton dominant in Barcelona-Catalunya GP to claim historic 106th win
Starting from P2 at the Barcelona Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton capitalized on Ferrari’s aggressive three-stop strategy. The race pivoted decisively during a late Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period triggered by Fernando Alonso’s retirement, granting Hamilton a free pit stop to leapfrog the field.
The drama intensified on lap 62 when Mercedes driver and championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a catastrophic engine failure while battling teammate George Russell.
The resulting VSC neutralized the final laps, securing Hamilton's victory ahead of Russell (P2) and McLaren’s Lando Norris (P3).
HE’S DONE IT!!! 🤩— Formula 1 (@F1) June 14, 2026
LEWIS HAMILTON WINS THE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA GRAND PRIX!!! 🏆🎉#F1 #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/CJXPE33yE9
The result locked in the first all-British F1 podium since the 1968 United States Grand Prix.
With this historic victory, Hamilton becomes the first driver in over a decade to win Grands Prix for three different iconic constructors: McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari.
The triumph also rejuvenates his title aspirations, closing the gap to Antonelli in the World Drivers' Championship to 41 points as the grid heads into the summer stretch.
"We never gave up hope"— Formula 1 (@F1) June 14, 2026
Lewis reacts to his first win with @ScuderiaFerrari #F1 #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/wxcbfniD5M
2026 Barcelona GP race results
Below is the provisional results from the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
1st: Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — Winner
2nd: George Russell (Mercedes)
3rd: Lando Norris (McLaren)
4th: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
5th: Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
6th: Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)
7th: Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
8th: Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
9th: Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
10th: Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)
11th: Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)
12th: Carlos Sainz Jr. (Williams)
13th: Esteban Ocon (Haas)
14th: Sergio Pérez (Cadillac)
15th (DNF): Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — Power steering
16th (DNF): Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — Engine
17th (DNF): Oliver Bearman (Haas)
18th (DNF): Alex Albon (Williams) — Loose camera
19th (DNF): Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) — Battery
20th (DNF): Nico Hülkenberg (Audi) — Power unit
21st (DNF): Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac)
22nd (DNF): Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) — Gearbox