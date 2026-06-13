Barcelona GP Qualifying Results: Russell secures pole as Hamilton momentum continues
George Russell has claimed pole position for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix, putting his Mercedes at the front of the grid.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton delivered a stunning final lap to split the two Mercedes cars, securing a front-row start and pushing Kimi Antonelli into third.
The qualifying session saw a tight battle at the top, with McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen rounding out the top five. Charles Leclerc, in the second Ferrari, was unable to set a time in the final qualifying segment and will start from tenth.
RUSSELL TAKES POLE IN BARCELONA!! 🇪🇸🎉— Formula 1 (@F1) June 13, 2026
A MIGHTY LAP FROM GEORGE 💪#F1 #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/J0EaZl5mE3
How it happened
The early stages of qualifying delivered massive shocks, most notably a total nightmare for Aston Martin as both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were eliminated in Q1 to lock out the very back row of the grid.
The starting grid for Sunday's race 👀#F1 #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/P9n9lUILRp— Formula 1 (@F1) June 13, 2026
Mercedes showed dominant pace across the field, while midfield standout Nico Hülkenberg delivered a stellar performance to steer his Audi into Q3 for the first time this season.
The final top-10 shootout was turned upside down by a violent Q3 crash from Charles Leclerc, who spun his Ferrari heavily into the Turn 4 tyre barriers.
That's a pretty big hit 💥— Formula 1 (@F1) June 13, 2026
Here's the moment Leclerc's qualifying came to an end 🎥#F1 #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/XmX5kp76mw
The resulting red flag halted the session with over eight minutes remaining, leaving almost the entire field with just one high-stakes, single-lap run on heavily degraded tyres once running resumed.
Russell nailed his final flying lap to lead a Mercedes-powered front row, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli secured third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
2026 Barcelona Grand Prix Qualifying Results
1. George Russell (Mercedes) - 1m14.679s
2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - +0.064s
3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - +0.319s
4. Lando Norris (McLaren) - +0.322s
5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - +0.342s
6. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) - +0.398s
7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - +0.411s
8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) - +1.863s
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) - +1.978s
10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - No Q3 Time
11. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) - 1m15.840s
12. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) - 1m16.001s
13. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) - 1m16.191s
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 1m16.261s
15. Ollie Bearman (Haas) - 1m16.389s
16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) - 1m17.827s
17. Esteban Ocon (Haas) - 1m17.073s
18. Alex Albon (Williams) - 1m17.424s
19. Sergio Perez (Cadillac) - 1m17.545s
20. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) - 1m17.757s
21. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 1m18.758s
22. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1m18.815s