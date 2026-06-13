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Barcelona GP Qualifying Results: Russell secures pole as Hamilton momentum continues

David Ben
David Ben 16:44 - 13 June 2026
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Barcelona GP Qualifying Results: Russell secures pole as Hamilton momentum continues
Photo Credits: IMAGO
George Russell secured pole position ahead of the Barcelona Grand Prix.
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George Russell has claimed pole position for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix, putting his Mercedes at the front of the grid.

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Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton delivered a stunning final lap to split the two Mercedes cars, securing a front-row start and pushing Kimi Antonelli into third.

Pole position qualifier George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes F1 Team Second placed qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari and Third placed qualifier Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes | IMAGO

The qualifying session saw a tight battle at the top, with McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen rounding out the top five. Charles Leclerc, in the second Ferrari, was unable to set a time in the final qualifying segment and will start from tenth.

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How it happened

The early stages of qualifying delivered massive shocks, most notably a total nightmare for Aston Martin as both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were eliminated in Q1 to lock out the very back row of the grid.

Mercedes showed dominant pace across the field, while midfield standout Nico Hülkenberg delivered a stellar performance to steer his Audi into Q3 for the first time this season.

The final top-10 shootout was turned upside down by a violent Q3 crash from Charles Leclerc, who spun his Ferrari heavily into the Turn 4 tyre barriers.

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The resulting red flag halted the session with over eight minutes remaining, leaving almost the entire field with just one high-stakes, single-lap run on heavily degraded tyres once running resumed.

Russell nailed his final flying lap to lead a Mercedes-powered front row, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli secured third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

2026 Barcelona Grand Prix Qualifying Results

  • 1. George Russell (Mercedes) - 1m14.679s

  • 2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - +0.064s

  • 3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - +0.319s

  • 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) - +0.322s

  • 5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - +0.342s

  • 6. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) - +0.398s

  • 7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - +0.411s

  • 8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) - +1.863s

  • 9. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) - +1.978s

  • 10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - No Q3 Time

  • 11. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) - 1m15.840s

  • 12. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) - 1m16.001s

  • 13. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) - 1m16.191s

  • 14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 1m16.261s

  • 15. Ollie Bearman (Haas) - 1m16.389s

  • 16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) - 1m17.827s

  • 17. Esteban Ocon (Haas) - 1m17.073s

  • 18. Alex Albon (Williams) - 1m17.424s

  • 19. Sergio Perez (Cadillac) - 1m17.545s

  • 20. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) - 1m17.757s

  • 21. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 1m18.758s

  • 22. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1m18.815s

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