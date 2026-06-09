Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton share passionate kiss on yacht after Monaco GP podium finish
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton appear to be entering a new phase of their relationship after the couple capped off a headline-grabbing Monaco Grand Prix weekend with a romantic celebration following Hamilton’s latest podium finish.
The pair, who have been linked since earlier this year, spent much of the Formula One weekend in the spotlight as Kardashian made one of her most visible appearances yet inside Hamilton’s racing world.
From the Ferrari garage to the paddock and post-race festivities, the reality star was never far from the seven-time world champion as he secured an impressive second-place finish in Monaco.
Hamilton’s Monaco podium was followed by further headlines when the couple were reportedly seen celebrating together aboard a luxury yacht in Monaco.
Following the race, new photos emerged of the pair passionately locking lips aboard a yacht on the Riviera.
Their appearance together comes just weeks after Kardashian effectively hard-launched the relationship on social media, sharing moments featuring Hamilton in an Instagram photo dump that sent fans into a frenzy.
Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton e amigos essa tarde em uma praia da Riviera Francesa. pic.twitter.com/GlzhaLFeib— Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) June 8, 2026
From rumours to public romance
The outing added another chapter to a romance that has evolved rapidly in recent months. The pair first sparked dating speculation in February after being spotted together on multiple occasions, with sightings in the United States and Europe fuelling widespread rumours.
Since then, Kardashian has gradually become more open about the relationship. Her recent social media posts featuring Hamilton were widely viewed as a confirmation of their romance, while Monaco represented her most significant appearance yet within Formula One’s inner circle.
For Hamilton, the weekend delivered another strong result in Ferrari colours as he continued his recent resurgence on track. For Kardashian, it marked her most prominent public show of support yet.
Together, the Monaco Grand Prix offered more than just another celebrity sighting. It provided the clearest picture yet of a relationship that appears increasingly comfortable in the spotlight.