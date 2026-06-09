Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton share passionate kiss on yacht after Monaco GP podium finish

The reality star was by Hamilton’s side throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend before the pair were spotted celebrating together after finishing second.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton appear to be entering a new phase of their relationship after the couple capped off a headline-grabbing Monaco Grand Prix weekend with a romantic celebration following Hamilton’s latest podium finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix | Getty Images

The pair, who have been linked since earlier this year, spent much of the Formula One weekend in the spotlight as Kardashian made one of her most visible appearances yet inside Hamilton’s racing world.

Kim Kardashian jetted down to Monaco to support Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton secured podium in Monaco | IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement

From the Ferrari garage to the paddock and post-race festivities, the reality star was never far from the seven-time world champion as he secured an impressive second-place finish in Monaco.

Hamilton’s Monaco podium was followed by further headlines when the couple were reportedly seen celebrating together aboard a luxury yacht in Monaco.

Following the race, new photos emerged of the pair passionately locking lips aboard a yacht on the Riviera.

Their appearance together comes just weeks after Kardashian effectively hard-launched the relationship on social media, sharing moments featuring Hamilton in an Instagram photo dump that sent fans into a frenzy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton e amigos essa tarde em uma praia da Riviera Francesa. pic.twitter.com/GlzhaLFeib — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) June 8, 2026

From rumours to public romance

The outing added another chapter to a romance that has evolved rapidly in recent months. The pair first sparked dating speculation in February after being spotted together on multiple occasions, with sightings in the United States and Europe fuelling widespread rumours.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026

Since then, Kardashian has gradually become more open about the relationship. Her recent social media posts featuring Hamilton were widely viewed as a confirmation of their romance, while Monaco represented her most significant appearance yet within Formula One’s inner circle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly dating

For Hamilton, the weekend delivered another strong result in Ferrari colours as he continued his recent resurgence on track. For Kardashian, it marked her most prominent public show of support yet.

Lewis Hamilton takes Kim Kardashian to his annual Tokyo Drift | Instagram/@larry_chen_foto