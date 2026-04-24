'Cherki is better than Yamal' – LaLiga star explains what separates Man City and Barcelona stars

The LaLiga star named the single attribute that puts Manchester City's Rayan Cherki over Barcelona's Lamine Yamal

The debate between Rayan Cherki and Lamine Yamal continues to gather momentum as both young stars light up European football.

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However, Georges Mikautadze has made his stance clear, backing the Manchester City playmaker over the FC Barcelona sensation.

Mikautadze backs Cherki’s all-round brilliance

Mikautadze, who previously played alongside Cherki at Olympique Lyonnais, did not hold back in his assessment of the two rising stars, saying, “When you are a football, you love to see this kind of player play.”

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He went even further in his comparison, highlighting what he believes sets Cherki apart.

“Cherki is better than Yamal. Cherki is Cherki. He plays with both feet, and Yamal doesn’t have that too much, even if he uses his right foot. Cherki is ambidextrous, he has the vision, he scores, he can create goals, he can take set pieces, he can do everything.”

The Georgia international’s opinion is likely shaped by his experience playing closely with Cherki, with the duo combining effectively during their time together before Mikautadze’s move to Villarreal.

Rising stars set for global stage battle

Both players are enjoying rapid rises in their careers, with Cherki impressing since his move to Manchester City and earning a place in the France national team setup.

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Yamal, on the other hand, has already established himself as one of Barcelona’s brightest talents and was even a close contender for the Ballon d’Or last year behind Ousmane Dembélé.

Despite Mikautadze’s strong endorsement of Cherki, the Barcelona youngster remains highly regarded and will be eager to respond on the pitch. However, his immediate focus will be on recovery after a muscular injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season.