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Japanese GP: Kimi Antonelli snatches pole ahead of George Russell
Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli continued his impressive start to the new season by claiming pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, beating teammate George Russell by 0.298 seconds at the high-speed Suzuka circuit.
Antonelli, who celebrated his maiden grand prix victory just two weeks ago in China, set a stunning lap time of 1m28.778s on his first run in Q3.
ANTONELLI TAKES POLE AT SUZUKA!!— Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026
That’s back-to-back poles for Kimi 💪#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/JpuJTI37yZ
That effort proved enough for pole as the majority of drivers, including Russell, were unable to improve on their final runs in the decisive session.
How it happened
The 19-year-old Italian looked notably more comfortable than his experienced teammate through Suzuka’s demanding high-speed corners.
Russell, who qualified second, voiced his frustration over team radio, declaring: “What a horrible session that was.” He had earlier complained of vibrations and rear-end instability in his Mercedes.
Pole in Shanghai and now pole at Suzuka 👏👏— Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026
No one can catch Kimi at the moment 👊#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/k7WRIAPLGi
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri will line up third on the grid, just 0.056s behind Russell, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took fourth (+0.627s) after suffering oversteer on his final lap at Spoon Curve.
Defending champion Lando Norris was fifth for McLaren and Lewis Hamilton sixth in the second Ferrari.
The session delivered a major shock in Q2 when championship contender Max Verstappen was eliminated in 11th place. The Red Bull driver reported that his car suddenly became “completely undriveable” after a big snap of oversteer at Spoon Curve ruined his final lap.
The moment Max was knocked out of qualifying 👀#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/vibCJ99Ngj— Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026
Further back, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly impressed by progressing to Q3 and taking seventh place, heading a strong showing from several rookies and midfield runners. Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar qualified eighth, Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto ninth, and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad tenth.
Haas suffered its first Q1 exit of the season after Ollie Bearman encountered straight-line performance issues, while Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto both advanced from Q1 for the first time this year.
The Bigger Picture
Antonelli’s second consecutive pole position highlights Mercedes’ early-season strength and the teenager’s rapid adaptation to Formula 1.
With the Japanese Grand Prix set to take place on Sunday at Suzuka, the silver arrows appear well-placed to challenge for victory on one of the most technically demanding circuits on the calendar.
Japanese GP Qualifying Results
Here's how the drivers line up for Sunday's race 👇#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/CQJ3D1qh30— Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026
Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 1m28.778s
George Russell (Mercedes) – +0.298s
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – +0.354s
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – +0.627s
Lando Norris (McLaren) – +0.631s
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – +0.789s
Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – +0.913s
Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – +1.200s
Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) – +1.496s
Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) – +1.541s
Did Not Finish (Out in Q2)
11. Max Verstappen +1.214s
12. Esteban Ocon +1.261s
13. Nico Hulkenberg +1.33s
14. Liam Lawson +1.447s
15. Franco Colapinto +1.579s
16. Carlos Sainz +1.985s
Did Not Finish (Out in Q1)
17. Alex Albon +1.173s
18. Ollie Bearman +1.175s
19. Sergio Perez +2.291s
20. Valtteri Bottas +2.415s
21. Fernando Alonso +2.731s
22. Lance Stroll +3.005s