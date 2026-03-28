Japanese GP: Kimi Antonelli snatches pole ahead of George Russell

The 19-year-old scored the 50th pole for an Italian driver in Formula 1 history.

Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli continued his impressive start to the new season by claiming pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, beating teammate George Russell by 0.298 seconds at the high-speed Suzuka circuit.

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Antonelli, who celebrated his maiden grand prix victory just two weeks ago in China, set a stunning lap time of 1m28.778s on his first run in Q3.

That effort proved enough for pole as the majority of drivers, including Russell, were unable to improve on their final runs in the decisive session.

How it happened

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The 19-year-old Italian looked notably more comfortable than his experienced teammate through Suzuka’s demanding high-speed corners.

Kimi Antonelli takes pole position ahead of Sunday's main race in the Japanese GP | X/@F1

Russell, who qualified second, voiced his frustration over team radio, declaring: “What a horrible session that was.” He had earlier complained of vibrations and rear-end instability in his Mercedes.

Pole in Shanghai and now pole at Suzuka 👏👏



No one can catch Kimi at the moment 👊#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/k7WRIAPLGi — Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri will line up third on the grid, just 0.056s behind Russell, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took fourth (+0.627s) after suffering oversteer on his final lap at Spoon Curve.

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Defending champion Lando Norris was fifth for McLaren and Lewis Hamilton sixth in the second Ferrari.

The session delivered a major shock in Q2 when championship contender Max Verstappen was eliminated in 11th place. The Red Bull driver reported that his car suddenly became “completely undriveable” after a big snap of oversteer at Spoon Curve ruined his final lap.

Further back, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly impressed by progressing to Q3 and taking seventh place, heading a strong showing from several rookies and midfield runners. Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar qualified eighth, Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto ninth, and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad tenth.

Haas suffered its first Q1 exit of the season after Ollie Bearman encountered straight-line performance issues, while Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto both advanced from Q1 for the first time this year.

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The Bigger Picture

Antonelli’s second consecutive pole position highlights Mercedes’ early-season strength and the teenager’s rapid adaptation to Formula 1.

Kimi Antonelli takes pole position ahead of Sunday's main race in the Japanese GP | X/@F1

With the Japanese Grand Prix set to take place on Sunday at Suzuka, the silver arrows appear well-placed to challenge for victory on one of the most technically demanding circuits on the calendar.

Japanese GP Qualifying Results

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Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 1m28.778s George Russell (Mercedes) – +0.298s Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – +0.354s Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – +0.627s Lando Norris (McLaren) – +0.631s Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – +0.789s Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – +0.913s Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – +1.200s Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) – +1.496s Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) – +1.541s

Did Not Finish (Out in Q2)

11. Max Verstappen +1.214s

12. Esteban Ocon +1.261s

13. Nico Hulkenberg +1.33s

14. Liam Lawson +1.447s

15. Franco Colapinto +1.579s

16. Carlos Sainz +1.985s

Did Not Finish (Out in Q1)

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