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Galatasaray set to sue Liverpool following injury to key player during Champions League clash

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:23 - 19 March 2026
Galatasaray set to sue Liverpool
Galatasaray are exploring legal options against Liverpool after winger Noa Lang suffered a severe thumb injury from an advertising hoarding during their Champions League clash at Anfield.
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The Turkish club suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat on Wednesday night in the second leg of their clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

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During the game, a Galatasaray attacker was injured after losing his balance and placing his hands on the hoardings to steady himself. 

What seemed like a minor stumble quickly turned serious as Lang fell to the ground in agony, clutching his bleeding right hand.

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Galatasaray to sue Liverpool

Following the injury, the Dutch international required surgery after his thumb was caught between two sections of a pitch-side advertising board. 

This has led to Galatasaray exploring legal options after filing a complaint with UEFA representatives after the match.

"We filed a complaint with UEFA representatives after the match, and they have conducted their own investigations. UEFA will now evaluate the issue," Galatasaray general secretary Eray Yazgan told HTSpor. 

Noa Lang stretched off injured || Imago
Noa Lang stretched off injured || Imago
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"We are in discussions with our lawyers and intend to file a lawsuit for compensation. We will ask for the financial damages related to his salary to be covered."

Players from both teams expressed immediate concern as medical staff rushed onto the field. Lang was given oxygen before being carried off on a stretcher and taken directly to a local hospital. 

Manager Okan Buruk later confirmed the transfer for urgent medical attention. Despite the ordeal, Lang posted a candid update from Liverpool on Thursday morning after his operation. "S* happens," he wrote. "Surgery went well! Thanks for all the messages."

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