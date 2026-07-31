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Alonso explains what Maxence Lacroix brings to Chelsea

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:07 - 31 July 2026
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Alonso believes new defender Maxence Lacroix will make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge.
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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has praised new signing Maxence Lacroix, describing the French defender's strong personality and desire to win as major qualities that can strengthen the Blues' defence.

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Lacroix was officially unveiled as a Chelsea player on Thursday after completing a reported £52 million transfer from Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old has signed a six-year contract and has now joined Chelsea's squad during their pre-season tour as Alonso begins preparations for the new campaign.

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Alonso impressed by Lacroix's development

Alonso already knew Lacroix from his time coaching in Germany and believes the defender has developed significantly since moving to the Premier League.

The Chelsea boss praised both his performances on the pitch and his growth as a leader.

Alonso said, "I know Maxence from my time in the Bundesliga. But I think that his progression and his adaptation in the Premier League have been fantastic. Not just on the pitch but in terms of personality, leadership."

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Chelsea endured a difficult campaign last season, finishing 10th in the Premier League, and Alonso is expected to oversee a significant rebuilding process.

The manager believes Lacroix can immediately help improve the defensive unit.

"He has these attributes and is a very reliable player that will give us power in the defensive line and will have a big direct impact in the team, I'm sure. So it's a great signing for now and for the future," Alonso said.

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He added, "He has a strong personality, he's mature. He wants to win. He has a winner's mentality, and he loves to defend, and that's something I like as well."

Lacroix joined Crystal Palace from Wolfsburg in 2024 and went on to make 98 appearances for the London club.

During his time at Selhurst Park, he was part of squads that won the FA Cup, UEFA Conference League and Community Shield.

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