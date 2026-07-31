Serie A shockers suffer heavy defeat days after beating Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray — From cloud nine to rock bottom

Italian side AC Monza were brought crashing back down to earth after suffering a heavy preseason defeat. The painful losss comes just days after they pulled off a stunning 2-0 shock victory over Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray. Here is how the match went wrong and why the Serie A side failed to build on their massive momentum.

Italian side AC Monza failed to maintain their pre-season momentum, crashing to a 3-1 defeat against Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki on Thursday.

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The setback comes just a week after the Serie A club pulled off a remarkable 2-0 victory over Turkish champions Galatasaray.

In that previous fixture, Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen was introduced as a 62nd-minute substitute for Ada Yuzgec, though the Lions were already trailing by two goals upon his arrival.

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Monza completely failed to build on that defensive masterclass during Thursday’s outing.

They trailed for the majority of the match, only finding a late consolation goal in added time to make the scoreline respectable.

Hazırlık Maçı | Maç sonucu: AC Monza 2-0 Galatasaray@matchpr_ pic.twitter.com/T5D47Pgitx — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) July 24, 2026

Galatasaray Fans Explode on Social Media

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The initial defeat to Monza had triggered massive frustration within the Galatasaray fanbase. Angry supporters flooded social media platforms to call out the board's transfer strategy.

Fans are demanding immediate squad depth rather than placing the entire tactical burden on the 27-year-old Osimhen.

Hazırlık Maçı | Maç sonucu: Galatasaray 0-3 Venezia FC @matchpr_ pic.twitter.com/3ZTNFODh6i — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) July 27, 2026

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The structural alarms worsened for the Turkish giants on Monday. Galatasaray suffered a scandalous 3-0 blitz against another Italian Serie A side, Venezia, who recently bolstered their attack by signing fellow Super Eagles forward Akor Adams.