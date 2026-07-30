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From Eagles to Chelsea: Xabi Alonso lands new signing for £52 million

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:36 - 30 July 2026
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Chelsea have signed Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix in a deal worth a reported fee of £52 million.
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The France international, who played an important role as Les Blues reached the World Cup semifinal, moves across London to Stamford Bridge, penning a six-year contract until 2032, in what is a significant addition for manager Xabi Alonso.

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 "I am really happy to be part of this beautiful club. Everyone knows the legend of Chelsea, its tradition of winning, and to be a part of that is a proud moment," he said.

"When I spoke with the manager, I saw that we have the same direction and desire for this club.

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"We want to win. When you see the quality of the players here, everything we have around the club, it's something that we can achieve. The ambition is to lift trophies, and I can’t wait to contribute."

Lacroix arrives at Chelsea with the reputation of being among European football’s most commanding centre-backs, as well as one of the fastest and best aerial defenders in the Premier League.

He made 98 appearances for Crystal Palace during two seasons at Selhurst Park and made history with the Eagles by winning the UEFA Conference League, FA Cup and Community Shield.

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