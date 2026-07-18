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Transfers: Chelsea line up move for Eagles star after agreeing Rogers deal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:32 - 18 July 2026
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Xabi Alonso is reportedly moving swiftly to land another signing after Chelsea agreed a deal with Aston Villa to sign attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.
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The Blues are preparing a move for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix after reaching an agreement to sign Rogers from Aston Villa.

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The pursuit comes as Chelsea continue to adjust their squad under new manager Xabi Alonso.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of several current center-backs, Lacroix fits the specific profile Alonso wants, a technically proficient and tactically disciplined defender.

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Meanwhile, Rogers’ imminent arrival from Aston Villa will add elite creativity to Chelsea's attacking options.

The Blues secured the 23-year-old England international by agreeing to a record-breaking £117 million fee, successfully beating Arsenal to his signature.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah as Alonso looks to rebuild his defence for a Premier League challenge next season.

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Lacroix is part of the France team that reached the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

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