Transfers: Chelsea line up move for Eagles star after agreeing Rogers deal

Xabi Alonso is reportedly moving swiftly to land another signing after Chelsea agreed a deal with Aston Villa to sign attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

The Blues are preparing a move for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix after reaching an agreement to sign Rogers from Aston Villa.

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The pursuit comes as Chelsea continue to adjust their squad under new manager Xabi Alonso.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of several current center-backs, Lacroix fits the specific profile Alonso wants, a technically proficient and tactically disciplined defender.

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Meanwhile, Rogers’ imminent arrival from Aston Villa will add elite creativity to Chelsea's attacking options.

The Blues secured the 23-year-old England international by agreeing to a record-breaking £117 million fee, successfully beating Arsenal to his signature.

🚨 Chelsea remain in talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.



Palace have raised their asking price from €55M to around €65M-€70M.



Arsenal are stepping up their interest, while Chelsea still lead the race.



(Source: @caughtoffside) pic.twitter.com/yVf08ugZ1y — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 18, 2026

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah as Alonso looks to rebuild his defence for a Premier League challenge next season.

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