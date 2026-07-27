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Galatasaray in talks to pair Osimhen with Ballon d'Or winner

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:49 - 27 July 2026
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Galatasaray turn down €120 million offer
Turkish Super League champions Galatasasaray have been offered the chance to sign a Ballon d'Or winner.
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Galatasaray have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign veteran striker Karim Benzema as the Turkish club search for a replacement for Mauro Icardi.

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The 38-year-old French forward is facing an uncertain future at Al-Hilal despite arriving at the Saudi Pro League side six months ago.

Al-Hilal attempt to clear foreign player slots

Al-Hilal executives are attempting to offload Benzema to free up squad space for new international acquisitions, according to Fotospor.

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The Saudi club recently secured former West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville from Roma for €80 million, and manager Simone Inzaghi intends to add further attacking reinforcements to his squad.

Galatasaray emerged as a potential destination as they seek to fill the offensive void left by Icardi. However, the financial mechanics of the proposed transfer present a significant obstacle for the Turkish side.

Karim Benzema has joined Al Hilal from Al Ittihad

Benzema demands full severance package

Benzema is resisting attempts to engineer his departure from the club. The forward signed a contract running until June 2027 when he joined Al-Hilal from league rivals Al-Ittihad in February 2026.

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He has rejected proposals to join other Saudi-based clubs and is demanding a full severance package if Al-Hilal wish to terminate his contract. The standoff centres on the remainder of his guaranteed €122 million annual salary.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has produced a consistent return (9 goals and 5 assists in 13 appearances) since he arrived at the club, still they are reportedly prepared to push him out.

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