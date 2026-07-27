Germany legend warns Klopp about national team job

Former Germany national team captain Lothar Matthäus offered some sage advice to Jürgen Klopp.

German football legend Lothar Matthaus has issued a blunt warning to newly appointed national team manager Jurgen Klopp, insisting that his past achievements will mean nothing without immediate results.

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The former Liverpool manager recently signed a four-year contract to take charge of the national team following the departure of Julian Nagelsmann.

Matthaus demands immediate results

Klopp assumes control following a turbulent period for the German national team. Nagelsmann departed after overseeing another disappointing tournament campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Germany were eliminated in the quarter-finals after suffering a 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Spain on July 5.

Despite Klopp's massive popularity, Matthaus stressed that the 59-year-old manager will not receive a prolonged grace period from the demanding German public.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Lothar Matthaus | Credit: IMAGO

"Now it depends on how it is implemented," Matthaus pointed out bluntly.

"Despite his charisma, his personality and his successes, he is also measured by results. Klopp is 20 years older than Julian Nagelsmann, and he has correspondingly more experience."

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"Communication is Jurgen’s great strength; he should do one or two things better than his predecessor in dealing with the players. But even he is only allowed to play with eleven men who have a German passport," he added.

Nagelsmann accused of favouritism

Matthaus elaborated on the squad dynamics, suggesting that Nagelsmann had allowed personal preferences to dictate his team selections.

The former captain indicated that Klopp must establish a pure meritocracy to salvage the squad's potential.

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"In the past, one or the other talent may have been left behind because the last national coach sometimes relied on other players who didn’t perform as well anymore but who had a certain standing with him," Matthaus noted.

"Of course, Klopp can't invent new players, but he will look around so that he and his coaching team have everyone in view. Then he will try to form a team that will lead us back to where we expect them to be," he concluded.

Klopp brings elite pedigree to national setup

The DFB turned to Klopp in hopes of replicating the extensive success he enjoyed during his nine-year tenure at Liverpool (2015–2024).

The German manager transformed the English club, securing the Premier League (2019/20) and the UEFA Champions League (2018/19).

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