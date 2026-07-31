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Unlike Nigeria, we mean business — How rivals Ghana, Cameroon avoided Super Falcons' historic humiliation

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 14:24 - 31 July 2026
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How rivals Ghana, Cameroon avoided Super Falcons' historic humiliation
While the Super Falcons suffered a shocking 3-2 opening day defeat to debutants Malawi, continental rivals Ghana and Cameroon kicked off their WAFCON 2026 campaigns with massive statements. The Black Queens cruised past Cape Verde, while a lethal brace from a Gala star powered the Indomitable Lionesses over Mali. Here is how Group D shifted the balance of power in Morocco.
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The balance of power at the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 in Morocco is shifting rapidly.

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While defending champions Nigeria started their hunt for an 11th crown on a disastrous note, conceding three goals for the first time ever in a shocking 3-2 loss to debutants Malawi, their fiercest rivals, Ghana and Cameroon, wasted no time asserting their dominance with crucial opening victories.

Ghana Cruise Past 10-Woman Cape Verde

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In Wednesday’s Group D opener, Ghana’s Black Queens made light work of newcomers Cape Verde with a clinical 2-0 victory. Making their 12th appearance in the competition, the experienced Ghanaians struck just six minutes into the game.

Veteran forward Portia Boakye set up Doris Boaduwaa, who finished calmly to shatter Cape Verde’s early nerves. Ghana doubled their advantage nine minutes into the second half when a relentless attack forced Cape Verde defender Eleia Vieira to turn the ball into her own net.

The debutants' historic night turned completely sour in stoppage time when Klaydiana Borges was shown a straight red card, leaving Cape Verde to finish with 10 players as Lars Björkegren’s side comfortably claimed the three points.

Gala Star Braces Cameroon to Edge Past Mali

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On Thursday evening in Casablanca, Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses extended their historical dominance over Mali with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in a high-octane West African clash.

Galatasaray sensation Ngah Manga opened the scoring in the 14th minute, showing elite composure to chest down a lofted pass before blasting it home at the near post.

Mali responded fiercely, drawing level in the 30th minute after Cameroon keeper Michaely Bihina conceded a penalty, which Aissata Traore confidently converted.

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The second half hung in the balance until the 72nd minute, when a crucial VAR review handed Cameroon a penalty.

Super Falcons arrived Rabat in style. Image: Justina Aniefiok (X)

Manga stepped up with ice in her veins to complete her brace and restore the lead. A fantastic stoppage-time save by Bihina denied Mali substitute Fatoumata Diarra a late equaliser, preserving a massive win for the 13-time tournament icons.

Blockbuster Sunday Awaits

With Nigeria currently reeling from their historic collapse, all eyes now turn to Sunday’s highly anticipated Group D showdown. 

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Group leaders Cameroon will trade tackles with Ghana in what promises to be a fiery encounter, while Mali and Cape Verde face off in a must-win battle for knockout survival.

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