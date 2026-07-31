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Forget Vinicius Jr — Gallas names perfect signing to help Arsenal win EPL, UCL

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:07 - 31 July 2026
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Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas || Credit: Imago
Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has urged Arsenal to abandon any interest in Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior.
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Gallas believes Arsenal should pivot from a move for the Real Madrid winger and focus on signing Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

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Speaking to iPredicta, Gallas argued that Rashford would be a smart and highly effective addition for Premier League clubs seeking proven quality in attack.

“Rashford would be a fantastic option for Arsenal’s attack. I think he had a great season, and I’m sure some clubs will try to jump on that situation.

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“I don’t think he will stay at United. I’m not sure why no one has signed him yet, maybe because the price is too high.

“He wants to leave United, otherwise, he would not have gone on loan to Barcelona. He will try to find a way to leave the club and sign a long-term contract with another British club.

“So now the question is if United are ready to sell him. That is the question. We have to know the answer.”

The Englishman enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barcelona under Hansi Flick, helping the Catalan side win La Liga and making a strong impact in the Champions League.

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He contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his pace, versatility, and ability to deliver in big moments.

Despite reports of a possible exit, Rashford has been re-integrated into the Manchester United squad and could be an important player for the new season.

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