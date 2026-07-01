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Alessandro Bastoni Under Investigation in Italian Underage Prostitution Probe

David Ben
David Ben 08:31 - 01 July 2026
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Alessandro Bastoni Under Investigation in Italian Underage Prostitution Probe
The Inter Milan defender has become the first footballer formally placed under investigation in a widening criminal probe into an alleged escort network accused of facilitating underage prostitution.
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Italy international Alessandro Bastoni has been formally placed under investigation by prosecutors in Milan as part of a major criminal probe into an alleged escort agency suspected of facilitating underage prostitution.

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According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Inter Milan defender received an avviso di garanzia, a formal notice of investigation under Italian law, after prosecutors identified him as a suspect in the case.

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni | IMAGO

The notice is not a criminal charge but a procedural safeguard informing an individual that they are under investigation and allowing them to exercise their defence rights.

Investigation centres on alleged 2020 encounter

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Alessandro Bastoni | IMAGO

The investigation relates to an alleged encounter dating back to June 2020, when Bastoni was 20 years old.

Prosecutors are examining whether the defender knowingly paid for sexual services involving a 17-year-old girl, who investigators believe was linked to an alleged Milan-based escort agency known as Ma.De.

Authorities claim the organisation arranged exclusive parties and supplied escorts to wealthy clients, including professional footballers.

However, the allegations remain disputed.

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According to Italian media reports, the young woman, who has been questioned by investigators as a witness, denied having had a sexual relationship with Bastoni.

Prosecutors are nevertheless examining intercepted communications, digital evidence and witness testimony as part of the ongoing investigation.

Bastoni denies any wrongdoing

Bastoni has denied accusations of underage prostitution | IMAGO

Bastoni’s lawyer has firmly rejected the allegations and insists the 27-year-old Inter defender committed no offence.

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In a statement reported by Italian media, the lawyer said:

“My client denies ever having had paid sexual relations, let alone with minors.”

The defence also argued that the evidence gathered during the investigation does not support the allegations and said Bastoni intends to fully cooperate with prosecutors.

He is expected to be questioned by investigators in the coming days.

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Bastoni is currently the only footballer formally under investigation in the case.

Fellow Italy internationals Riccardo Calafiori, Daniel Maldini and Kevin Bonifazi have reportedly been interviewed only as witnesses and are not suspects.

The broader investigation has already resulted in the arrest of several individuals alleged to have operated the escort network, with prosecutors seeking to establish whether minors were recruited and exploited through the organisation.

At this stage, the investigation remains ongoing.

Bastoni has not been charged, no trial has been scheduled, and no court has determined his guilt.

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Under Italian law, he remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Prosecutors will decide whether there is sufficient evidence to file formal charges once the investigation has been completed.

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