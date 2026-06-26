Turkish journalist confirms European club ready to make record bid for Osimhen
According to Terzi, the unnamed club has already communicated its willingness to pay the huge fee to Galatasaray officials for one of the world's most feared strikers.
However, the Turkish champions have yet to give the green light to negotiations, as they remain determined to keep their star striker.
European club ready to make huge bid for Osimhen
Osimhen enjoyed a superb season in Turkey, scoring 22 goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.
His outstanding performances played a key role in Galatasaray's successful defense of their Super Lig title, attracting serious interest from several top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea, and, most recently, Atletico Madrid.
Terzi stated via GZT, "A European club has informed Galatasaray officials that they are willing to pay a transfer fee of 120 million Euros for Osimhen.
“Galatasaray management did not provide a favourable response. Should Galatasaray approve negotiations, a formal offer will be submitted.”
Osimhen has been linked with several European giants throughout the transfer window, with the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, and even Atletico Madrid, who reportedly had a verbal offer rejected.
The Nigerian has reiterated his happiness at Galatasaray, but refused to rule out an opportunity to move on this summer.