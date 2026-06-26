Turkish journalist confirms European club ready to make record bid for Osimhen

Turkish football transfer specialist Burhan Can Terzi has revealed that a major European club is prepared to launch a massive bid to sign Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray this summer.

According to Terzi, the unnamed club has already communicated its willingness to pay the huge fee to Galatasaray officials for one of the world's most feared strikers.

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However, the Turkish champions have yet to give the green light to negotiations, as they remain determined to keep their star striker.

Victor Osimhen | Imago

European club ready to make huge bid for Osimhen

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Osimhen enjoyed a superb season in Turkey, scoring 22 goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

His outstanding performances played a key role in Galatasaray's successful defense of their Super Lig title, attracting serious interest from several top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea, and, most recently, Atletico Madrid.

Victor Osimhen || Imago

Terzi stated via GZT, "A European club has informed Galatasaray officials that they are willing to pay a transfer fee of 120 million Euros for Osimhen.

“Galatasaray management did not provide a favourable response. Should Galatasaray approve negotiations, a formal offer will be submitted.”

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Osimhen has been linked with several European giants throughout the transfer window, with the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, and even Atletico Madrid, who reportedly had a verbal offer rejected.