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Turkish journalist confirms European club ready to make record bid for Osimhen

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:13 - 26 June 2026
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Turkish football transfer specialist Burhan Can Terzi has revealed that a major European club is prepared to launch a massive bid to sign Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray this summer.
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According to Terzi, the unnamed club has already communicated its willingness to pay the huge fee to Galatasaray officials for one of the world's most feared strikers.

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However, the Turkish champions have yet to give the green light to negotiations, as they remain determined to keep their star striker.

Victor Osimhen | Imago
Victor Osimhen | Imago

European club ready to make huge bid for Osimhen

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Osimhen enjoyed a superb season in Turkey, scoring 22 goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

His outstanding performances played a key role in Galatasaray's successful defense of their Super Lig title, attracting serious interest from several top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea, and, most recently, Atletico Madrid.

Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago

Terzi stated via GZT, "A European club has informed Galatasaray officials that they are willing to pay a transfer fee of 120 million Euros for Osimhen.

“Galatasaray management did not provide a favourable response. Should Galatasaray approve negotiations, a formal offer will be submitted.”

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Osimhen has been linked with several European giants throughout the transfer window, with the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, and even Atletico Madrid, who reportedly had a verbal offer rejected.

The Nigerian has reiterated his happiness at Galatasaray, but refused to rule out an opportunity to move on this summer.

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