How much? — Victor Osimhen’s $500 surprise gift leaves puff-puff seller shocked

The Super Eagles striker was simply looking to satisfy a puff-puff craving, but his reported $500 gift to the Nigerian vendor who brought the snack has now gone viral across social media.

Victor Osimhen has gone viral once again after turning a simple puff-puff craving into a heartwarming act of generosity.

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Fresh off another league title-winning season with Galatasaray, the Super Eagles striker was seen enjoying the popular Nigerian snack in a video that quickly spread across social media, but it was what happened next that captured fans’ attention.

What happened?

Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

In the now-viral clip, Osimhen, who is currently enjoying the summer break in his Miami, can be seen relaxing with friends as a fresh box of puff-puff is brought to him.

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Victor Osimhen reportedly pays $500 on puff-puff to satisfy craving pic.twitter.com/ykgVZCP289 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 24, 2026

The 27-year-old Galatasaray star happily helped himself to the snack, joking and chatting with those around him as he enjoyed one of Nigeria’s most beloved street foods.

What appeared to be a routine moment soon took an unexpected turn.

According to the vendor herself who supplied the puff-puff and narrated the ordeal in the video, Osimhen gifted her five-hundred-dollar notes — a gesture that far exceeded the value of the snack itself and instantly transformed a simple delivery into a memorable payday.

A stack of $100 bills shown towards the end of the clip appeared to confirm the generous gift.

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The vendor showed off five hundred-dollar notes gifted to her by the Super Eagles star

The Nigeria international also gifted the vendor two authentic Galatasaray jerseys as well, to her excitement.

Osimhen gifted the puff-puff seller Galatasaray jerseys

The gesture quickly sparked thousands of reactions online. Many supporters praised Osimhen for remaining connected to his roots despite his success in European football, while other made jokes out of the gesture.

Credit: X

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One user wrote: "At this rate, tomorrow headline go be, Osimhen spends $1,000 on pure water The man gifted her the money, the puff-puff no be luxury apartment abeg"

Another commented: "Na doings, if you get you go do pass like dat"

One other user commented: "The money dey, he just blessed the seller of the puff-puff."

Another wrote: "See the situation of the country and person de buy Puff Puff $500. Life no really balance, Ajee."

A reputation for generosity

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Osimhen for Galatasaray || Imago

For many fans, the moment came as little surprise.

Osimhen has developed a reputation for supporting ordinary people and sharing his success with those around him. Throughout his career, stories of the striker helping friends, family members and everyday Nigerians have regularly surfaced online.

The latest puff-puff moment only added to that image.