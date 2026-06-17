Messi beats Ronaldo to iconic World Cup record

Lionel Messi has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to yet another iconic World Cup record

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi made football history on Tuesday by becoming the first male player to play in six different World Cup tournaments.

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The legendary forward celebrated his record-breaking achievement by scoring a spectacular goal against Algeria in Kansas City to take his overall tally to 14.

A Historic Night in Kansas City

The 38-year-old Inter Miami star reached the amazing milestone during his 200th career match for his national team.

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By stepping onto the field, Lionel Messi broke a famous tie with his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo and German legend Lothar Matthäus.

200 - In what is his 200th senior appearance for Argentina, Lionel Messi becomes the first ever man to play in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup.



Icon. pic.twitter.com/L2KamlBZYA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2026

Before this game, five players shared the record for playing in five different World Cups, but Messi has now claimed the top spot all by himself.

To make the night even more special, Messi scored a brilliant wonderstrike to give Argentina the lead and delight fans in the stadium.

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Ronaldo Ready to Match Record

While Messi took the crown against Algeria, his Portuguese rival is already prepared to equal the historic achievement very soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play in his sixth World Cup when Portugal faces Congo DR in their opening match just one day later.

Other football legends like Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa were also selected for six World Cup squads, but Ochoa did not actually get to play in two of those tournaments.

Messi first started his incredible World Cup journey twenty years ago as a teenager during the 2006 tournament in Germany.

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