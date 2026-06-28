‘We're still together’ - Messi’s message after making history again at the World Cup

Lionel Messi celebrated another record-breaking performance after leading Argentina to a flawless group stage finish at the 2026 World Cup.

The superstar came off the bench to score in a 3-1 victory over Jordan, ensuring the defending champions advance with maximum points.

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With qualification for the last 32 already secured, Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni rested several key players, including Messi.

The decision paid off as the holders joined Mexico and France as the only teams to win all their group stage matches.

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Messi’s message after historic cameo

Even a substitute appearance was enough for Messi to rewrite the history books. Introduced for Martinez in the 60th minute at Dallas Stadium, the captain made his presence felt.

His perfectly executed free-kick in the 80th minute marked his seventh consecutive World Cup match with a goal—a feat never before achieved in the tournament's history.

After the match, the veteran took to social media to share his satisfaction, posting: "One more victory to complete the group stage. We're still together…"

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score another goal for Argentina.

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The goal also extended the 39-year-old's record as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer, taking his total to an incredible 19 goals.

This places him well ahead of legends like Miroslav Klose and Kylian Mbappe (both on 16) and Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario (15).

As Messi solidifies his historical standing, he also leads the charge for the 2026 Golden Boot. His six goals put him two clear of his closest competitors, including Brazil's Vinicius Junior, French forwards Ousmane Dembele and Mbappe, and Norway's Erling Haaland.