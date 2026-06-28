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Super Eagles star Tochukwu Nnadi attract offers from Premier League clubs

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:05 - 28 June 2026
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Nnadi attract offers from Premier League clubs
Nigerian international Tochukwu Nnadi has attracted transfer offers from two Premier League clubs, but the Marseille midfielder is reportedly leaning towards remaining in France to continue his development.
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After a challenging start to his career at the Ligue 1 club, the 22-year-old's future has taken a significant turn. 

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Earlier this year, Nnadi was believed to be considering an exit from Marseille following a difficult first six months.

The midfielder struggled for consistent playing time and was occasionally omitted from matchday squads.

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Nnadi wanted by Premier League clubs

Nnadi’s situation has been frustrating, with the Super Eagles star wanted by clubs in the Premier League.

However, he has reportedly turned down opportunities to join English clubs in the January transfer window before his move to France. 

While those clubs were not top-tier Premier League sides, they could have provided the regular football needed to showcase his talent.

Nigerian international Tochukwu Nnadi in action || imago
Nigerian international Tochukwu Nnadi in action || imago
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However, Nnadi's fortunes improved toward the end of the season. He earned more minutes on the pitch and impressed with his high energy, ball-winning skills, and composure in midfield. 

These performances not only boosted his profile but also reignited interest from England, culminating in two new offers this summer.

Despite the Premier League approaches, sources suggest Nnadi is now convinced that staying at Marseille is the best move for his career. 

Tochukwu Nnadi || imago
Tochukwu Nnadi || imago

He has reportedly instructed his agents to slow down negotiations with interested parties, signalling his intent to fight for a key role at the French club.

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Marseille's current financial position means that no player, including Nnadi, is considered completely off the market.

The next few weeks will be decisive as Marseille look to trim their squad ahead of a demanding season in Ligue 1 and European competition.

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