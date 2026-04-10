‘He needs to work towards that aspect’ - Marseille manager tells Super Eagles star what to improve on
Nnadi, 22, joined the Ligue 1 club from Zulte Waregem in a €6 million deal but has struggled to secure a spot in the team.
He has made only three substitute appearances, accumulating a mere 26 minutes on the pitch since his move.
With several established players vying for a starting role, Nnadi has found it challenging to break through while adapting to a new league and country.
Beye on Nnadi’s development
Beye dismissed any concerns about the midfielder's future, highlighting the intense competition for places in Marseille's crowded midfield.
"No, Nnadi makes a very good impression on me," Beye stated at a press conference. "But it's in this area where we have the most players; we have seven or eight midfielders. So, in this situation, rotation isn't necessarily frequent for them."
"I'm very satisfied with his contribution, especially defensively and his ability to press four or five metres," the coach added.
While Nnadi's defensive prowess has caught the manager's eye, Beye has challenged him to develop the offensive side of his game. To earn a regular spot, particularly in a two-man midfield, he must become a more complete player.
"Having spoken with him, I'd also like to see him work on that offensively," Beye explained. "He needs to be able to inject some dynamism; in a two-man midfield, you need players who can also contribute in the second line."
"In his development and adaptation, he needs to work towards that, but we're very satisfied with his attitude and what he does defensively," the Senegalese manager clarified.