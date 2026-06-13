Donald Trump tips Balogun-inspired USA to win World Cup

Co-hosts USA have been tipped to win the World Cup by President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has backed the USMNT to go all the way and win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making a highly confident claim to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

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The commander-in-chief sent the bold message of encouragement right before the host nation kicked off their tournament with a dream 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

High Praise From President Trump

As quoted by BBC Sport, Trump called Pochettino directly ahead of the big opening match to share his support for the squad.

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“Well, I just got to say you’re a fantastic guy, a fantastic coach, and you’re all about your record and your success, and I know how great the players are,” Trump told the Argentine manager over the phone. “I think you’ve got a really good chance of going all the way. I just want to wish you a lot of luck.”

Pochettino, who is highly respected in world football after successful past runs at Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, welcomed the call.

The high-profile backing sets a massive standard for the co-hosts, especially since the USA’s neighbours have had mixed early results; Mexico started strong with a 2-0 win over South Africa, while Canada was held to a frustrating draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A Historic Start to Back Up the Hype

While some football pundits believe Trump’s dream of a tournament victory is a bit of a stretch, especially with heavy favourites like Spain, France, England, Brazil, and Argentina in the running, the USMNT certainly played like champions in their opening match.

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Combined with an own goal from Paraguay’s Damián Bobadilla and a late sealer from Gio Reyna, Balogun's dominant performance completely eased the pressure on Pochettino's system.