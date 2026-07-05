2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo postpones Portugal retirement despite announcing final tournament

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed calls for his national team retirement.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed the notion of an immediate retirement from international football after the World Cup, stating he will step away from the national team whenever he chooses.

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The 41-year-old forward is currently competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where his continued participation under manager Roberto Martínez has faced ongoing scrutiny.

While Ronaldo confirmed that the tournament in North America will be his final World Cup appearance, he remained tight-lipped regarding his overall timeline for stepping away from the Portuguese national team.

What Ronaldo said

During a media appearance at the Portugal camp, the forward addressed the criticism surrounding his longevity and future plans.“People have been criticising me for 23 years, but they know they're wasting their time; I'm used to it,” he said, per Di Marzio.

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"I'm no longer the player I was before, but I still score, and I hope to do so tomorrow. If I don't manage to score, another teammate will, and hopefully we can qualify for the next round. My mission is to progress at the World Cup, not to score ."He insisted he will not be forced into an exit, stating he will retire from the national team whenever he likes.

"I will decide when it's time," Ronaldo told reporters, effectively postponing any imminent retirement announcements following the conclusion of the tournament.

World Cup campaign and Spain test

Ronaldo, who won the 2016 UEFA European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles with Portugal, has continued to contribute offensively during the current tournament.

He has registered three goals in the 2026 competition, scoring twice during a 5-0 group-stage victory over Uzbekistan before converting a penalty in Portugal's 2-1 round-of-32 win against Croatia.

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