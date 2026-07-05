2026 FIFA World Cup: Spain captain issues warning to Ronaldo’s Portugal

Rodri says the European champions are still improving ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 meeting with Portugal.

Spain captain Rodri believes his side is still far from its peak as they prepare to face Portugal in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash on Monday.

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The Manchester City midfielder said Spain's performances have improved with every match. It warned that the European champions still have significant room for growth as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

Spain growing in confidence

After being held to a surprising 0-0 draw by tournament debutants Cape Verde in their opening match, Spain have steadily found their rhythm.

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La Roja responded with a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, followed by a 1-0 win over Uruguay to finish top of their group before producing one of their best displays of the tournament in a 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32.

Rodri believes that gradual improvement has been part of the team's plan.

He said, "Spain's evolution at the tournament has been gradual. Obviously, in a normal sense. In the first games, you try to adapt to a different environment, a different pitch, and a different type of team you face. It is never easy."

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The Spain skipper believes his team's best performances are still ahead as the knockout rounds become increasingly demanding.

"So I think in a gradual way, always growing and always knowing that the big things are coming now," he said.

Spain is widely regarded as one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup title, and their convincing victory over Austria has strengthened confidence within the squad ahead of the meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

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Rodri admitted Spain's scoreless draw against Cape Verde was an unexpected setback but praised the team's response in the matches that followed.

Rather than allowing the result to affect their confidence, the midfielder said the players remained composed and focused on improving.