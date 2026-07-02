2026 FIFA World Cup: Defeatist mentality? Why Senegal, Ivory Coast, South Africa & others FAILED

Senegal’s late collapse against Belgium has reignited a fierce debate about whether African teams are still too cautious and too passive in big World Cup moments. Fans are arguing that several sides have shown quality, but not the ruthless edge needed to finish matches off.

The fallout from Senegal’s collapse against Belgium has moved beyond tactics and into a much bigger argument about mentality.

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After another painful African exit, fans are questioning whether too many teams from the continent still approach World Cup knockout football with too much caution and not enough conviction.

The criticism is harsh, but it reflects the emotion left behind by a tournament that promised so much.

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🚨🇸🇳 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Senegal have been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup after throwing away a two-goal lead, with Belgium progressing to the Round of 16 after coming from behind to win 3-2.



Terrible! Terrible! Terrible! 😭 pic.twitter.com/TaL3294LgU — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 1, 2026

Why the criticism is landing

Senegal, Ivory Coast and South Africa all had moments where they looked capable of making deeper runs, yet each in similar ways stumbled when control and ruthlessness mattered most.

That has fuelled the belief among some fans that African teams are still too quick to retreat once they get ahead or sense the size of the occasion.

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“Morocco is the only one that plays with arrogance, and believes they’re better than the opponent. The rest have a defeatist mentality,” one fan argued, drawing a sharp contrast between the continent’s most composed side and the rest of the field.

Another wrote, “Ivory Coast and Senegal were better than their opponents and absolutely crumbled instead of being ruthless. It’s the story,” a view that cuts to the heart of the frustration.

South Africa have been one of the most disappointing teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. || X/ahoworth97

Some reactions were even more pointed. “They legit feel privileged to even score,” one post said, before criticising the idea that African players celebrate too early and lose intensity after finding the net.

Another fan claimed the teams share a “second fiddle mindset”, arguing that too many African sides seem to believe European opponents are special rather than beatable.

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Morocco is the only one that plays with arrogance, and believes they’re better than the opponent



The rest have a defeatist mentality https://t.co/ogEXRpDpz3 — 💎🇵🇹 (@TJayyyy_1) July 1, 2026

There was also criticism of how African teams defend a lead. “Immediately they step into the field, you already see 10 people in the box defending. If you know playing football wasn’t part of your plan then why bother making it to the knockout stage?” one supporter asked, reflecting a common complaint that caution too often replaces ambition when the stakes rise.

The strongest reaction came from a fan who argued that Senegal and Ivory Coast both showed quality but failed to act like teams that expected to win.

“They become less ruthless, as though it’s an honour rather than an expectation,” the comment read. “That’s a defeatist mentality. We can’t go anywhere with that mindset.”

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More than one team

Whether fair or not, the debate is now unavoidable. Senegal’s collapse has become the latest example used by critics to argue that African sides still need a psychological reset as much as a tactical one.

The talent is there, many believe, but the final step requires a sharper belief that they belong and that beating Europe or South America should be treated as normal, not exceptional.

That is what makes this discussion so uncomfortable. It is not just about one bad night or one late collapse.

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A dejected Simon Adingra | IMAGO