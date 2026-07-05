2026 FIFA World Cup: 'If this was AFCON' — Governing body slammed for Balogun decision

FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's suspension has drawn intense criticism.

FIFA is facing criticism from fans, analysts, and former players following the decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's disciplinary ban ahead of the United States' 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 clash against Belgium.

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The governing body announced the reversal, clearing the United States forward to play in the upcoming fixture at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Balogun was originally scheduled to miss one match after receiving a straight red card during the United States' 2-0 round-of-32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1.

However, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee invoked Article 27 of its disciplinary code to suspend the automatic ban for a probationary period of one year.

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Political intervention from Trump

The decision was reportedly preceded by political pressure. Reports indicated that the White House made a direct call to FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the red card.

Following the official announcement, United States President Donald Trump took to social media to celebrate the reversal.

The White House reportedly contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of Folarin Balogun’s red card.



After Balogun’s one-match suspension was lifted, President Donald Trump thanked FIFA on Truth Social for “doing what was right” and reversing what he called “a… pic.twitter.com/8s5z5l5v8N — Complex (@Complex) July 5, 2026

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

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Belgium FA slams FIFA decision

The decision drew immediate criticism from the Belgian camp. The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) released a statement condemning the reversal, arguing it undermines the integrity of the tournament.

In their official release, the RBFA stated they were astonished by a move they described as a direct contradiction to FIFA's World Cup regulations, adding they are investigating all options to safeguard fair play.

The Balogun ruling mirrors a similar discretionary order issued by FIFA earlier in the cycle. In November, FIFA controversially deferred the final two games of a three-match ban for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo following a red card against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier, ensuring he was available to start the tournament in North America.

Bolasie leads online criticism

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The ruling sparked a wave of backlash across social media platforms, with fans and analysts questioning FIFA's transparency.

🚨⚠️ Belgium coach Rudi Garcia: “I didn’t know that at the World Cup as at FIFA the 5th of July is actually the first of April. It’s April Fools”.



“We’re not defending the national team or federation, we are defending football and integrity”. pic.twitter.com/3sBumUa7Tx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026

FIFA did it for Cristiano Ronaldo after President Trump’s intervention. They’ve simply applied the same privilege to Folarin Balogun. The new norm, then: suspensions are for players without leverage. And no, it didn’t start with Balogun. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 5, 2026

Former Democratic Republic of Congo international Yannick Bolasie highlighted the perceived double standard in how international tournaments are judged.

Bolasie took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration over the narrative surrounding the administrative reversal.

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All I’ll say is if this was AFCON and they let a man play after he got a red card, the nonsense being said would be crazy — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) July 5, 2026

"All I’ll say is if this was AFCON and they let a man play after he got a red card, the nonsense being said would be crazy."

"They're not allowed to do this. ... This is moving the goal posts on the players."



—@herculezg on FIFA suspending Folarin Balogun's red card and allowing him to play vs. Belgium ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6KCb22ELFM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 5, 2026

FIFA suspending Balogun's red card so he can play for the USMNT tomorrow is the kind of FIFA corruption that used to only happen for the rest of the soccer world.



The USA has finally made it to the big leagues. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) July 5, 2026