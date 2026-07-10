WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons unveil 25-player squad to defend title in Morocco

Madugu has unveiled Nigeria's 25-player Super Falcons squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Nigeria's Head Coach, Justine Madugu, has named a formidable 25-player squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with captain Rasheedat Ajibade leading the charge as the Super Falcons seek a record-extending 11th continental title.

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Super Falcons players || Imago

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Morocco from July 26 to August 16, 2026, will feature 16 teams for the first time in the competition's history.

The squad includes Africa's reigning top goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, experienced defender Osinachi Ohale, midfield stars Jennifer Echegini and Toni Payne, as well as six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala.

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Home-based goalkeeper Fatima Oloko also made the final list alongside defenders Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin and Christy Ucheibe, while attacking options such as Esther Okoronkwo, Francisca Ordega, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Gift Monday, Omorinsola Babajide, and Uchenna Kanu provide Madugu with an abundance of firepower.

Super Falcons target historic 11th WAFCON crown

Nigeria enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 in a thrilling final to lift their 10th WAFCON title.

The Super Falcons have dominated women's football in Africa, winning 10 of the 13 editions played so far and remain one of the favourites to reclaim the trophy.

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Drawn in Group C, Nigeria will face: Egypt, Zambia and tournament debutants Malawi.

All of Nigeria's group matches will be played in Rabat, Morocco's administrative capital.

World Cup qualification at stake

Beyond continental glory, the tournament carries significant importance as it also serves as a qualification event for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

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The four semi-finalists will automatically qualify for the global tournament, while the fifth-placed nation will secure a place in the intercontinental playoffs.

Nigeria remain the only African nation to have qualified for every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since the inaugural tournament in China in 1991.

Experienced stars headline strong squad

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade will marshal an experienced squad featuring several players who have starred in Europe and beyond.

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Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, now with Brighton & Hove Albion, returns after another outstanding season, while defender Michelle Alozie, midfielder Jennifer Echegini, and striker Asisat Oshoala are expected to play key roles in Nigeria's title defence.

Coach Madugu has blended experienced internationals with emerging talents, giving the Super Falcons the depth needed for a demanding tournament.

Full Super Falcons squad for 2026 WAFCON

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Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico); Michelle Alozie (Olivia Wynn, USA); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Halimatu Ayinde (BK Hacken, Sweden); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France)