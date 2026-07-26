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Spain World Cup hero hails two African sides as biggest surprises in 2026 tournament

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:22 - 26 July 2026
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Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup - Photo: IMAGO
Two African sides have been hailed for their impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
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Fresh from helping Spain lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dani Olmo has singled out two African nations as the biggest surprise packages of the tournament, praising their performances on football's biggest stage.

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The Barcelona midfielder reserved special praise for Cape Verde and Egypt after both nations exceeded expectations during the expanded 48-team competition in North America.

Olmo applauds Cape Verde and Egypt's impressive campaigns

Speaking in an interview with Spanish newspaper Diari de Terrassa, Olmo revealed the teams that caught his attention most during the World Cup.

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"Cape Verde was the biggest surprise for me," the Spain international said, adding, "I also enjoyed watching Egypt and Paraguay, as well as Norway."

Cape Verde captured the imagination of football fans with a historic tournament that included a memorable goalless draw against eventual champions Spain before pushing finalists Argentina to extra time in a thrilling knockout encounter.

Egypt also impressed after reaching the Round of 16, continuing the momentum generated by their men's team's best-ever World Cup campaign.

Olmo reveals Spain's secret to World Cup glory

Olmo also reflected on Spain's successful run to the title, insisting their triumph was built on unity rather than individual brilliance.

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"The secret lies in our unity," he explained. "The team always came before any individual ambitions. We were like a family within the squad, and everyone believed in the same style of play. That's what made the difference."

The midfielder stressed that Spain's World Cup success was the reward for months of hard work both on and off the pitch.

Looking ahead, Olmo has already shifted his attention to the new season, saying his ambition is to win every possible trophy with Barcelona and Spain while welcoming the increased competition brought by the club's new signings.

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