Akor Adams staying put as Sevilla reject 16 billion naira for Super Eagles star
Adams has become a hot topic in the transfer market, with numerous clubs across Europe and the Middle East reportedly monitoring his situation this summer.
The 26-year-old forward joined the Spanish club from Montpellier in the January 2025 transfer window.
After an initial adaptation period, Adams found his form and became a pivotal figure for Sevilla in the latter half of the season.
Sevilla not entertaining Akor Adams' offer
According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, newly promoted Serie A side Venezia submitted the €10 million (approximately N16 billion) bid for Adams.
The Italian club, aiming to solidify their squad for their return to the top division, identified the Nigerian as a primary attacking target to avoid an immediate drop back to Serie B.
Venezia have also reportedly considered a move for Nigeria-eligible forward Gift Orban as they look to bolster their offensive options.
Despite facing financial pressures that necessitate player sales, Sevilla dismissed Venezia's proposal.
The offer was significantly below the club's reported valuation of Adams, which stands at around €25 million.
While Venezia's initial attempt was unsuccessful, they are expected to return with an improved offer for a player they consider essential to their upcoming campaign.