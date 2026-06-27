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Akor Adams staying put as Sevilla reject 16 billion naira for Super Eagles star

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:47 - 27 June 2026
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Akor Adams staying put as Sevilla reject 16 billion naira
Sevilla have turned down a massive offer for Nigerian international Akor Adams, signalling their firm stance on the striker's future amidst growing transfer interest.
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Adams has become a hot topic in the transfer market, with numerous clubs across Europe and the Middle East reportedly monitoring his situation this summer.

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The 26-year-old forward joined the Spanish club from Montpellier in the January 2025 transfer window. 

After an initial adaptation period, Adams found his form and became a pivotal figure for Sevilla in the latter half of the season.

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Sevilla not entertaining Akor Adams' offer

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, newly promoted Serie A side Venezia submitted the €10 million (approximately N16 billion) bid for Adams. 

The Italian club, aiming to solidify their squad for their return to the top division, identified the Nigerian as a primary attacking target to avoid an immediate drop back to Serie B.

Venezia have also reportedly considered a move for Nigeria-eligible forward Gift Orban as they look to bolster their offensive options.

Akor Adams celebrating his goal || Imago
Akor Adams celebrating his goal || Imago
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Despite facing financial pressures that necessitate player sales, Sevilla dismissed Venezia's proposal. 

The offer was significantly below the club's reported valuation of Adams, which stands at around €25 million.

While Venezia's initial attempt was unsuccessful, they are expected to return with an improved offer for a player they consider essential to their upcoming campaign.

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