Super Eagles star Adams disappoints Premier League suitors

Nigerian striker Akor Adams has a message for potential suitors

Sevilla’s breakout striker Akor Adams has dealt a significant blow to his European suitors by publicly distancing himself from transfer speculation.

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The 25-year-old forward has emerged as a top summer target across the continent following a prolific season in Spain, but he insists his immediate future remains tied to the Andalusian club.

Commitment to the Andalusian Project

Adams' sensational turnaround at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium has attracted concrete interest from the English Premier League and French giants Marseille.

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After enduring a gruelling winter adaptation period where he failed to score in his initial six months, the Nigerian international bounced back to register ten goals and three assists, finishing as Sevilla’s top scorer and anchoring their La Liga survival.

Despite reports that Marseille is preparing a formal €18 million bid to bring him back to Ligue 1, Adams has made it clear that he is ignoring the outside noise.

“I haven’t heard anything about it, but it’s the transfer window and there will always be a lot of rumours," Adams stated. "It’s not important for me right now. I have a contract with Sevilla and we’ve just come through a difficult season.”

Valuation Gap Stalls Potential Moves

While the former Montpellier frontman remains completely content in Seville, structural realities could still test his resolve before the market closes.

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Sevilla is currently navigating strict financial constraints and must generate capital to register new players, making Adams one of their most valuable liquid assets.

However, the Spanish club's directors are completely unwilling to let their star player leave on the cheap, slapping a firm €25 million price tag on the forward.