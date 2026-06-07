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Sevilla consider sale of Nigerian AFCON 2025 star

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 15:53 - 07 June 2026
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LaLiga giants Sevilla are under pressure to sell their Nigerian star this summer
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Spanish LaLiga outfit Sevilla are reportedly preparing for a significant financial windfall this summer as they contemplate cashing in on Super Eagles striker Akor Adams.

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The 26-year-old forward has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough year, making him one of the most talked-about attacking prospects on the European transfer market.

An Explosive Campaign Triples Market Valuation

Adams is coming off a stellar individual season with Los Nervionenses, where he registered ten goals and three assists across 32 first-team appearances.

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Operating as the focal point of the attack, the Nigerian international finished the gruelling campaign as the club's top goalscorer, playing a completely pivotal role in helping the historic side steer clear of a catastrophic relegation battle.

His elite domestic performances did not go unnoticed on the international stage, earning him his maiden call-up to the Nigeria national team, where he has quickly established himself as a regular fixture under head coach Éric Chelle.

This rapid rise has caused his market value to skyrocket; having started the season with a modest €5 million valuation on Transfermarkt, a recent database update has seen that figure triple to a whopping €15 million.

Sevilla under pressure to sell

The striker's brilliant form has sparked intense interest from clubs across the English Premier League and France's Ligue 1 ahead of the summer registration window.

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Although Adams remains one of the most vital figures inside the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Sevilla's severe institutional problems are forcing their hand.

The former Europa League champions are currently navigating a deeply troubled financial period and desperately need to raise immediate capital to balance their books and register incoming signings for the forthcoming campaign.

While the club's directors are prepared to open formal negotiations and listen to outside proposals, they have no intention of letting their star asset leave on the cheap.

Sevilla executives are expected to demand a premium fee significantly higher than his current market valuation, holding out for an offer in the region of €25 million before granting the Super Eagles forward permission to seal a move away from Andalusia.

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