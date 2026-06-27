Odegbami believes Nigeria could win the World Cup had they qualified

Former Nigeria international Segun Odegbami has expressed his belief that the Super Eagles would have been a formidable force at the 2026 FIFA World Cup had they qualified under head coach Eric Chelle.

Nigeria's hopes of competing in the expanded 48-team tournament were dashed after a disappointing qualifying campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles failed to secure an automatic spot, losing out to South Africa, and also missed a potential playoff berth, which went to DR Congo.

The pain of missing out has been amplified for Nigerian supporters as both South Africa and DR Congo have performed admirably at the tournament, with several African nations making historic progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Odegbami said about the Super Eagles

Odegbami reveals that the Super Eagles would have been a powerful contender to win the World Cup if they had successfully qualified.

"I am missing Nigeria at the ongoing World Cup," Odegbami wrote in his Vanguard column.

Segun Odegbami || Credit: X

"If Nigeria had managed, somehow, to qualify and to be participating, the Super Eagles, under Eric Chelle, and with the increasing number of gifted Nigerian players caught in Eric's scouting web around Europe these past few months, would have been one of the teams to beat in this World Cup."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tournament has seen unprecedented success for African teams, with seven of the continent's ten representatives—Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Cabo Verde, and South Africa—already securing their places in the next round.

Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago

This has left many to speculate on what Nigeria, with stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Calvin Bassey, could have achieved.

While Nigeria missed its opportunity in 2026, the foundation being laid by Chelle suggests a promising future.

Advertisement

Advertisement