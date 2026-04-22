More problems for Chelsea as Cucurella's barber leaks sensitive information
Chelsea’s chaotic season descended into further farce when crucial team news was leaked hours before their humiliating 3-0 away defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, courtesy of Marc Cucurella’s personal barber.
What happened
Operating under the X (formerly Twitter) handle @Rileyeagles_, the barber posted a photo of himself cutting the Spanish defender's hair along with a bold caption declaring, "Palmer and Joao Pedro both injured tonight. There's your exclusive."
Astonishingly, the premature disclosure proved completely accurate. When the official team sheets were submitted at the Amex Stadium, both Cole Palmer (hamstring issue) and João Pedro were absent from the matchday squad.
This breach served as an embarrassing precursor to a disastrous performance on the pitch, where a depleted Chelsea side was entirely outclassed by Brighton, extending their devastating domestic slump to a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat.
The worrying signs
The bizarre leak reinforces the mounting perception that head coach Liam Rosenior has completely lost control of a mutinous dressing room.
Following the 3-0 loss, which confirmed Chelsea's worst run of five straight league matches without scoring a single goal since November 1912, a visibly furious Rosenior delivered a scathing post-match rant, labelling the performance "indefensible" and accusing his players of a total lack of desire.
The fact that highly sensitive internal information originated directly from Cucurella's camp, who only recently undermined the club's hierarchy by questioning the decision to sack Maresca, adds significant credence to the theory that the players have downed tools.