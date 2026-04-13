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‘My situation has changed' – Gabriel Jesus opens door to Arsenal exit

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:19 - 13 April 2026
Gabriel Jesus says he will assess his Arsenal future at the end of the season.
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Gabriel Jesus has revealed he will reassess his future at Arsenal at the end of the season, admitting that his role within the squad has evolved.

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Jesus in action for Arsenal || imago
Jesus in action for Arsenal || imago

The Brazilian striker, once a regular starter for the Gunners, is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting lineup and is now weighing his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

What Jesus said

Speaking in an interview, Jesus made it clear that his immediate priority is to contribute to Arsenal’s campaign and support the team in any capacity required by the manager.

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Despite the uncertainty surrounding his position, the forward stressed his professionalism and commitment to the club until the season concludes.

He acknowledged, however, that discussions about his future will naturally follow once the campaign comes to an end.

He told Globo Esporte: "I have a contract with Arsenal.

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"Obviously, my situation at Arsenal has changed from what it was before, but my main focus today remains Arsenal, making things happen here, helping in whatever way the manager needs, and then, obviously, when the season is over, we'll start thinking about it.

"I also need to receive an offer from Palmeiras. My relationship with Palmeiras has always been very good and always will be; I have immense gratitude.

"My desire is to one day return to Palmeiras and win even more titles. Because I've already experienced the taste of winning titles at Palmeiras. And it's something that's still within me, it's a very strong desire."

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