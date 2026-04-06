‘My love’ — Real Madrid star silences relationship crisis claims with loving message to his girlfriend, mum-of-three Virginia Fonseca

Vinicius penned a sweet message on social amid his relationship with Brazil's biggest influencer.

Vinícius Júnior appears to have firmly silenced the latest wave of relationship crisis rumours surrounding his romance with Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca after sharing a deeply affectionate birthday tribute to mark her 27th birthday.

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What happened

In an Instagram message, posted to celebrate Virginia’s special day, the Real Madrid star struck an emotional and intimate tone, writing:

Vinicius Jr and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

"Happy Birthday My Love... You deserve the best things in this world. Especially health, so you can take care of your children, your family, your company and Vini, right g!... Success, wisdom and happiness for you to conquer the world."

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The 25-year-old winger ended the tribute with a heartfelt “Te amo” alongside red heart emojis.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior | IMAGO

The celebration began early on Sunday night with a surprise party hosted by the footballer at his mansion in Madrid.

The event featured a "hunt for eggs" for the children, pink and red floral decor, and a gathering of close family and friends who travelled to Spain for the occasion.

Vinicius Jr and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

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Fonseca, visibly moved, thanked her "namorado" (boyfriend) for the "surreal" surprise, even joking about her exhaustion after the birthday festivities.

Birthday tribute amid relationship crisis claims

The timing of the post is especially significant given the fresh speculation that had recently surrounded the couple.

Vinicius Jr and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

In recent days, Brazilian media and social platforms had been awash with claims that the pair were going through a turbulent period, with reports of a possible crisis in the relationship.

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Those rumours were believed to be fuelled by renewed discussion of the controversy that first rocked their romance months ago, when Vinícius was accused of exchanging messages with another woman while he and Virginia were romantically involved.

That earlier scandal became one of the defining early moments of their relationship.

Vinicius and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

Before they had even officially confirmed their romance, Vinícius was forced to issue a public apology after leaked conversations with other women surfaced online.

Vinicius and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

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In an unusually candid statement, he admitted he had been 'careless' and acknowledged that he had disappointed Virginia, while insisting he wanted to rebuild the connection on the basis of trust, respect and transparency.

At the time, the apology was widely interpreted as a decisive attempt to save the relationship. Far from keeping things private, the Real Madrid star chose to address the issue publicly, which only intensified media interest in the pair. Since becoming official, the relationship has become increasingly high-profile.

Virginia Fonseca: Who is Vinicius Jr's girlfriend?

After weeks of speculation, Vinicius and Virginia Fonseca officially confirmed their relationship on October 28, 2025, with a series of romantic photos in a room filled with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons.

Vinicius and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

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Fonseca is one of Brazil’s most influential digital personalities. With over 54 million followers on Instagram and a massive YouTube presence, she is a titan of lifestyle vlogging and beauty content. She has three children: Maria Alice (4), Maria Flor (3), and José Leonardo (1), from her previous marriage to singer Zé Felipe.

Virginia Fonseca is Brazil's biggest influencer

Already a household name in Brazil long before her connection to Vinícius, her relationship with the footballer has only amplified global attention on her profile.

Vinicius Junior | IMAGO

She is the co-founder of the cosmetics brand WePink, which has seen explosive growth in the Brazilian market. Beyond social media, she used to host the popular talk show 'Sabadou com Virginia'.

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