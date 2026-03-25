‘We are not favourites' - Vinicius Jr plays down Brazil’s World Cup chances

Vinicius Jr has insisted that Brazil are not World Cup favourites.

Vinicius Junior has downplayed Brazil’s chances of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the team should not be labelled as favourites.

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Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring for Brazil

Brazil will face top opposition in their final warm-up fixtures, including a high-profile clash against France as well as games against Panama and Croatia.

The Seleção will then enter the tournament hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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Drawn in a group featuring Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti, Brazil is widely tipped to progress, though Vinicius is keen to keep expectations grounded.

What Vinicius said

Despite widespread expectations surrounding the Brazilian national team, the Real Madrid forward made it clear that the squad is focused on performance rather than external pressure.

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“We are not the favourites to win the World Cup,” Vinicius said.