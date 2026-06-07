Victor Osimhen’s girlfriend shares heartwarming moments from Tokyo getaway with daughter Hailey
Stefanie Kim Ladewig, the long-time girlfriend of Victor Osimhen, has delighted fans with a series of stunning photos from their recent family trip to Japan, offering a rare glimpse into their private life away from the pitch.
The German influencer and model, who shares daughter Hailey True with the Galatasaray and Super Eagles striker, documented memorable moments exploring the vibrant streets of Tokyo and enjoying magical evenings at a Disney park.
In one image, young Hailey, dressed in a light denim jacket, jeans, and white sneakers, is seen confidently navigating the iconic Shibuya Scramble Crossing.
Another photo captures Stefanie herself posing vibrantly on a Tokyo crosswalk at night. Wearing a bold red-and-white striped polo shirt, light-wash wide-leg jeans, glasses, and her signature long braids, she flashes an expressive smile amid the glowing neon lights and city energy. A third shot shows Stefanie at what appears to be Tokyo Disneyland, donning a cream-coloured top, black pants, and a classic Mickey Mouse ears headband.
A longstanding bond
Stefanie Ladewig (often known as Kim Stefanie) and Victor Osimhen have been together since around 2018, having met during his time with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.
The couple welcomed their daughter Hailey True in 2022 and have largely kept their family life private, occasionally sharing selective highlights from special occasions and trophy celebrations.
Fans have reacted warmly to the images, praising the beautiful family moments and Stefanie’s fashion-forward style.
One user wrote: "Love Everything about it! But Hailey 🥹 my babygirl !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Another commented: "its the hair & face card for meee "
One other comment read, "Pretty family 😍😍❤️"
The trip comes amid Osimhen’s ongoing club future speculation, making these peaceful family memories a welcome contrast to the transfer buzz.